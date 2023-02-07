Academic Achievement Center advises students on attention management  

Attention management can be challenging in the age of instant messaging and short-form content platforms like TikTok. However, these skills are essential for improving focus and productivity. On Feb. 6, the Academic Achievement Center hosted a workshop to share tips for managing attention.

Baotien Nguyen, a University of Connecticut Connects Mentor, led the workshop and shared strategies such as filtering and the Pomodoro method.

Filtering is all about prioritization, according to Nguyen. It involves dividing tasks into “urgent” and “important,” separating ones that need immediate attention and those that are essential. This method helps prioritize tasks efficiently.

Slide from the Attention Management workshop at the Academic Achievement Center. (Photo taken by Alicia Gomez/The Daily Campus)

Nguyen continued by outlining another method of filtering called the stoplight method, where tasks are categorized based on their urgency. Similar to a stoplight, tasks are sorted into different colors to indicate their priority. Red tasks need to get done the next month or “eventually.” Yellow tasks must be completed within the next few weeks or the same month. Green tasks need to get done within the week. This method provides a visual representation of task priority, making it easier to manage attention and prioritize tasks.

Slide from the Attention Management workshop at the Academic Achievement Center. (Photo taken by Alicia Gomez/The Daily Campus)

Nguyen also introduced the Pomodoro technique. As he explained, the Pomodoro technique alternates between short and long breaks. For example, the method suggests focusing on the task for 25 minutes, followed by a 5-minute break then repeating this process a few times before taking a more extended break.

Nguyen emphasized the importance of using breaks wisely. Instead of checking social media and playing video games, Nguyen suggests using the time for healthy habits such as grabbing a snack, stretching or cleaning your desk.

Todd Peterson, an eighth-semester communications major and UConn Connects Mentor, said that the Pomodoro method is his favorite technique for studying. He enjoys customizing the focus and break times to fit his needs.

For more resources on attention management skills and other helpful tools, visit the AAC website.

The AAC is located in room 217 of the Rowe building and offers a range of services to students, such as drop-in coaching, workshops and presentations, supplemental instruction and UConn Connects mentoring. They average more than 13,000 visits to their office each year.