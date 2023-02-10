Netflix has been a staple for streaming, but, there are never enough shows for the semester. In Rapid Fire some ideas are explored by our staff here at the Daily Campus. Photo by Cottonbro Studio/Pexels.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What real life event do you think needs a Netflix miniseries?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: The Great Emu War of 1932. There’s supposedly a movie in the making about it starting production soon, but a miniseries breaking down the background, the first attempt and the second attempt would be way too good. It’s time to g G ive the World War II-obsessed dads something new to obsessively watch on the History Channel. !

Nell Srinath, Association Opinion Editor: The Great Molasses Flood of 1919 in the fashion of American Crime Story: The Murder of Gianni Versace. It’s a saccharine tragedy that deserves more attention through cinematic flare. The title? “BITTERSWEET.”

Harrison Raskin, EIC: COINTELPRO. Google it. Actually, use a VPN and duckduckgo…

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Democratic primaries a la “Love Island.”

Dan Stark, Weekly Columnist: Ten Cent Beer Night, June 4, 1974. Easily the greatest and funniest baseball game of all time. Who wouldn’t want to see a reenactment of players fighting the fans and firecrackers being thrown in the dugout?

Sam Zelin, Managing Editor: Let’s go with the 1618 Defenestration of Prague. Nothing better than throwing a bunch of religious officials out a window into a pile of manure. If you wanted to talk about the 30 Years War that happened consequently, go ahead, but absolutely focus on the defenestration — call it “Out the Window.”