If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.
In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What real life event do you think needs a Netflix miniseries?
Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: The Great Emu War of 1932. There’s supposedly a movie in the making about it starting production soon, but a miniseries breaking down the background, the first attempt and the second attempt would be way too good. It’s time to g
Give the World War II-obsessed dads something new to obsessively watch on the History Channel. !
Nell Srinath, Association Opinion Editor: The Great Molasses Flood of 1919 in the fashion of American Crime Story: The Murder of Gianni Versace. It’s a saccharine tragedy that deserves more attention through cinematic flare. The title? “BITTERSWEET.”
Harrison Raskin, EIC: COINTELPRO. Google it. Actually, use a VPN and duckduckgo…
Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Democratic primaries a la “Love Island.”
Dan Stark, Weekly Columnist: Ten Cent Beer Night, June 4, 1974. Easily the greatest and funniest baseball game of all time. Who wouldn’t want to see a reenactment of players fighting the fans and firecrackers being thrown in the dugout?
Sam Zelin, Managing Editor: Let’s go with the 1618 Defenestration of Prague. Nothing better than throwing a bunch of religious officials out a window into a pile of manure. If you wanted to talk about the 30 Years War that happened consequently, go ahead, but absolutely focus on the defenestration — call it “Out the Window.”