Galentine’s Day: The cuter, sweeter and overall better version of Valentine’s Day

Galentine's Day is a great alternative to Valentine's Day if you want to celebrate with the girls.

Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone. You’re either someone who loves everything about the holiday, or you’re someone who despises it. Regardless if you’re single or taken, Galentine’s Day is a great alternative for all girls to celebrate. Gather your closest girlfriends around and see what inspiration you get for how to spend your Galentine’s Day this year.

Charcuterie boards of all sorts of variations have blown up on social media over the past year. The possibilities for boards are endless. You can either assign people in your party the type of board to create or you all can surprise each other.

The options range from a classic charcuterie board to a cookie board to a sushi board to a Chick-fil-A board and more! Forget a fancy dinner. Get all cute and comfy and feast on your boards while watching your friend group’s favorite movie or TV show. That sounds like the perfect “date night” to me!

If this idea doesn’t sound extravagant enough, you and your friends could go in the totally opposite direction. Make dinner reservations at a fancy restaurant to treat yourselves; have it be a grand event!

Gather the group to your house, apartment or even your dorm to get ready in your best makeup and hair. Top off your looks with coordinating Valentine’s Day-inspired outfits. Load up into one of your cars and blast the aux with music that exudes girl-boss energy. If you’re Ubering, hype up your driver — make a new friend! After your meal, close the night with heart-shaped desserts and/or a cozysleepover.

What if you want a fancy dinner on a budget? No problem, you can bring your girls together to cook as a group! Make heart-shaped pizzas and bake heart-shaped cakes. While they’re cooking in the oven, you all can still get dressed up in Valentine’s Day attire and full-on hair and makeup. Make a date for yourselves from the comfort of your home.

Pizzas and cakes sound more plausible to do in a house or apartment. For the girls who are in dorms, there is unfortunately no easy access to kitchens to make this happen. In that case, you can DoorDash or Instacart something microwavable.

You could also order heart-shaped chicken nuggets from Walmart to your dorm. If you want something a little homier, you could order the heart-shaped chicken nugget tray from Chick-fil-A. For desserts, you could get one of the Valentine’s Day menu items from Insomnia Cookies in Downtown Storrs. They have desserts like Heart Cookie Cakes, the U + Me Pack, the Chocolate Lover’s 4+4 Pack and more.

This final suggestion is inspired by the UConn Dance Company and what we plan to do for our Galentine’s Day: Secret Cupid. For this, every member of the company is assigned two other company members to make a Valentine for, and we’ll all hand them out during our Galentine’s Day. It doesn’t have to be an expensive or impressive gift. It could be a simple note just expressing how much you appreciate your friend. Your only job on either Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day is to make someone feel special and loved.