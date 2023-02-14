Valentine Vibes at UConn: How students are sharing the love

UConn students have a plethora of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on campus. Here are some of them! Illustration by Zaire Diaz/The Daily Campus

Love is in the air at UConn. The campus is buzzing with excitement as students gear up to celebrate in unique ways. From creative photoshoots to romantic dinner dates and simple, yet meaningful gestures, students are making the most of this special day. Whether with a significant other, close friends or family, the focus is spreading love and showing appreciation.

One student, Alexa McCall Manh Udell, a sixth-semester psychological sciences major, is planning to do a photoshoot with her friends.

“I always loved doing photoshoots because it’s a way to feel confident in myself and to express myself,” Udell said. “I love to dress up and customize my appearance, and for me — being a trans woman — it’s a way for me to express and experience gender euphoria.”

Udell set up props in her apartment to do the photoshoot.

“One thing I’ve been wanting to break into more is doing photoshoots with props and ‘sets,’ so for this photoshoot, I bought some Valentine’s Day-themed props and stuff to make a set in my apartment,” Udell said. “I am so, so excited to get home and take the photos today.”

Many students are also planning dinner dates. This year, some students are opting to step away from campus and try something new by visiting restaurants outside of Storrs.

One couple, Lauren Naclerio, a sixth-semester nursing student, and Brandon Ello, an eighth-semester mechanical engineering student, is planning to go to dinner at Vinted Wine Bar in West Hartford.

“For Valentine’s Day, I’m planning on spending time with my girlfriend and taking her out to somewhere nice outside campus to eat for dinner,” Juan Marin, an eighth-semester mechanical engineering student, said. “Some place that has a date-y vibe and with food that I know we both enjoy.”

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Tuesday this year, many students have to balance their celebrations with other responsibilities, such as classes and work. As a result, students must navigate celebrating the occasion while keeping up with their daily routines.

For many, this means finding creative solutions to make their celebrations more low-key or scheduling their festivities for a time that better fits their schedules.

“My partner and I don’t have matching schedules tomorrow, but we’re still going to probably spend an hour together to exchange gifts and all that,” said Kathleen Jiang, a 10th-semester English major.

By keeping their celebrations simple or postponing their festivities until the weekend, they can focus on what’s most important: spending time with the people they love.

“My significant other and I are actually both pretty busy on Valentine’s Day,” Ryan Westervelt, a sixth-semester biomedical engineering student, said. “We already did a sort of smaller Valentine’s celebration over the weekend, but I think we’re planning on making chocolate-covered strawberries too.”

There are mixed feelings about gifts on Valentine’s Day among students, with some wanting to focus on spending quality time with their loved ones instead.

“I really value quality time and care, so I try not to give stuff but instead make sure that I reach out to my friends and spend what time I can with them,” Udell said.

Other students plan to exchange gifts.

“We’re planning on exchanging handwritten cards and some other small things,” Westervelt said of him and his significant other. “Candy, food, that sort of stuff.”

Some students are giving more traditional gifts to their significant others.

“I’m planning on giving her a flower bouquet, a box of chocolates and a stuffed animal,” Marin said.

Valentine’s Day at UConn is a time for love and creativity. Whether students are doing photoshoots, dinner dates or low-key gift exchanges, they’re spreading joy and happiness on campus — with a mix of thoughtful gestures, unique plans and busy schedules. UConn students show that love knows no bounds. Happy Valentine’s Day, UConn!