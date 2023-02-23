UConn in the Pros: Super regional trio set for year 10 in the majors 

NBA:

James Bouknight (2019-2021): Midway through his second season, the former No. 11 pick has had a rough time carving out a role early into his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. The former Husky guard averaged just 4.6 points per game during his rookie campaign and it hasn’t gotten any better in his second season, averaging 4.3 points in 26 games. Bouknight has bounced between the Hornets and their G-League team, The Greensboro Swarm, throughout the season and was optioned down to the G-League on Jan. 31.

Tyrese Martin (2020-2022): After being drafted late in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks, Tyrese Martin has been on the NBA roster for the majority of the season but has seen limited playing time. Martin has only appeared in 13 games this season, averaging 1.2 PPG, and was recently optioned to the G-League in mid-February.

Rudy Gay (2004-2006): At 36 years-old, journeyman small forward Rudy Gay is playing in his 17th season in the NBA with the Utah Jazz. Gay has carved out a very solid NBA career with averages of 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while suiting up for the Grizzlies, Raptors, Kings, Spurs and Jazz. On the season, Gay is averaging just 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. With his numbers reaching career lows across the board, the end of the road may be approaching for the former Husky forward.

Andre Drummond (2011-2012): Sitting at No. 13 all-time in rebounds per game, veteran center Andre Drummond is midway through his 11th season in the NBA with his sixth different team in four years. Far removed from his prime, Drummond has found a role off the bench for the Chicago Bulls with averages of 6.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Drummond is a two-time All-Star and four-time league leader in rebounds. The Storrs legend spent the first eight seasons in the league with the Detroit Pistons and has since suited up for the Cavaliers, Lakers, 76ers, Nets and Bulls.

NHL:

Tage Thompson (2015-2017): The highest NHL draft pick in UConn hockey history has broken out in a big way these past two seasons after a slower start to his NHL career. In 55 games played this year, Tage Thompson has set a new career high in points with an even 36 points and 36 assists for the Buffalo Sabres. Thompson has developed into one of the league’s best centers this season and currently has the sixth-best odds of winning the Hart Trophy.

MLB:

George Springer (2009-2011): The star of the 2011 Huskies Super Regionals team and highest MLB draft pick in UConn history has done nothing but produce in nine major league seasons with the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. In nine major league seasons, George Springer has been selected to the All-Star team four times and led the Houston Astros to a World Series Championship in 2017, winning World Series MVP. In 2021, Springer inked a massive six-year contract worth $150 million by the Blue Jays in free agency, where he now serves as an everyday starter for the club. This past season, Springer batted .267 with 25 home runs and 76 runs batted in, earning him his fourth career All-Star Game appearance.

Matt Barnes (2009-2011): The ace of the 2011 Huskies Super Regional team has found a role as a relief pitcher during his nine-year major league career. Matt Barnes spent the entirety of his major league career with the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the Miami Marlins on Jan. 31st. Barnes was a member of the 2018 Red Sox World Series-winning team and was selected to his lone All-Star game in 2021.

Nick Ahmed (2009-2011): At age 32, Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed is set to join former Huskies Barnes and Springer as the only remaining players from UConn’s historic 2011 Super Regional team that are still on MLB rosters. In nine seasons at the major league level, Ahmed’s bat hasn’t quite come around as the Diamondbacks had hoped, but he has established himself as one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball with back-to-back Gold Glove awards in 2018 and 2019. Ahmed will look to stay healthy going into his 10th season with the Diamondbacks, as he only appeared in 17 games this past season.