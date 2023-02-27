Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Huskies clinch Big East title narrowly at DePaul 

The UConn women’s basketball team suffered their fifth loss of the season against St. John’s at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. on Feb. 21, 2023. The Huskies were not able to fully recover from the six-point deficit in the first quarter. Photo by Skyler Kim/The Daily Campus.

A short 33 days before the No. 4 UConn Huskies came to Wintrust Arena to face DePaul, the teams met in Storrs, Connecticut in what was a very different looking contest. Not only were the games played nearly 1,000 miles apart, the Huskies won by 43 points — a far cry from Saturday’s margin. Regardless of what the score was or how ugly it got, Connecticut still came out on top, winning 72-69 in thrilling fashion.

Nika Muhl had her third highest scoring outing of the year, notching 13 points to go along with eight dimes. She hit the most important three of the match with a minute left and then the game-sealing free throws. There wasn’t a player who had a bigger impact on the outcome than Muhl, as she had a well-rounded performance.

Aubrey Griffin played the full 40 minutes and left everything out on the hardwood. She scored 14 to go along with nine rebounds and three steals, one of the most hardworking players on the floor. A number that stands out is her four offensive boards, a testament to how much effort she put in at all times.

Aaliyah Edwards played well, but fouled out in crunch time, not helping too much there. She managed 16 points and five rebounds, but looked tired as she hasn’t gotten a chance to catch her breath this year. She had the highest plus/minus of the Huskies with 16, demonstrating her impact when on the floor. Guarding Aneesah Morrow, a Big East POY candidate, is no small task, and she did her best, ‘holding’ her to 25.

Dorka Juhasz scored 10 points in her first four minutes, but reaggravated her ankle injury shortly after, limiting the quality of her minutes. She scored just three points from there, not making a great impact. When she’s healthy, Juhasz is a big-time difference maker, so it is essential that she gets back to her full health.

DePaul opened the game with five quick points and the Huskies answered back with seven of their own. Morrow, who has been fabulous all year, tied the game up and Juhasz got herself into double figures before the teams were halfway done with the quarter. That five-point advantage was as big as the Huskies’ lead got in the opening half, as the Blue Demons whittled it down before taking one of their own.

Just as it seemed like Juhasz was getting past the effects of her lingering ankle injury, she reaggravated it, visibly hurt on the floor of Wintrust Arena. That forced head coach Geno Auriemma to put Ines Bettencourt in. The Huskies got ahead by three in Bettencourt’s early minutes, but neither team was able to get too far out for the rest of the half. Juhasz surprisingly returned just before the break, as the teams were tied at 37.

It wasn’t obvious that Juhasz would even play more, but she scored a layup to open the final half of play, which Lou Lopez-Senechal followed with a three. Lopez-Senechal had a rough game, only notching five points in 27 minutes of action.

Morrow then entered takeover-mode, scoring four straight points and adding a block to tie it up. Darrion Rogers and Caroline Ducharme traded deuces, but DePaul went on an 8-0 run to get a five point lead into the fourth.

Ducharme banked in a crucial shot-clock buzzer-beating jumper to open the quarter and make it a one-possession game. Morrow picked up her fourth foul with seven minutes left and the Huskies took advantage, grabbing some boards they wouldn’t normally get. Even in foul trouble, Morrow still converted on a jumper, but Edwards responded with an old-fashioned three point play.

Griffin got the Huskies within two, which was short lived, as Morrow got a commanding and-one, although she missed the free throw. Edwards and Lopez-Senechal gave Connecticut a big answer, tying the game up at 65. Tara Daye stepped on the baseline to turn it over and Edwards got a bucket, giving the Huskies their first lead in a long time. Patterson, who had been giving the Huskies excellent minutes all game, blocked Morrow’s shot and got the board, a massive momentum play for UConn.

On the very next play, Edwards fouled out, forcing Juhasz back into the game. Regardless, Muhl drilled a corner three to push the advantage to five late. Anaya Peoples got four straight points and the Huskies turned it over. DePaul had a chance, but Juhasz tied Morrow up to give it to UConn. Muhl hit two from the stripe and closed it out with a three-point victory.

The Huskies won’t get much of a break, as they come back to Gampel Pavilion for senior night, where they’ll face Xavier, the bottom team in the conference. The Musketeers are 0-19 in conference and don’t promise to be too much of an issue for Connecticut. That game will air on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m.