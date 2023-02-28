Editorial: Vote YES for The Daily Campus fee increase!

This year, The Daily Campus is asking for more money. We’re asking you to vote YES for increasing our semesterly fee from $10 to $16, which will make us financially stable for years to come. Photo courtesy of Grace McFadden/The Daily Campus

Undergraduate and graduate student elections open at 12:00pm today at the University of Connecticut. Through the Undergraduate Student Government-run elections, you’ll have the opportunity to vote for USG representatives, student representatives on the board of trustees and the student fee allocated to each Tier-III student organization including The Daily Campus. Students can either vote by clicking on the red button at https://vote.uconn.edu/ or logging in directly to UConntact and clicking on the homepage election banner.

This year, The Daily Campus is asking for more money. Inflation has impacted all student organizations and newspapers are no exception. Printing a paper, especially a daily paper, is more expensive than ever before. Without a fee increase, we’re faced with printing less papers, which we’ve already substantially decreased this year, hiring less staff, paying staff less or ending live coverage of various events throughout the paper. Please help us avoid all of these by voting YES on The Daily Campus fee increase referendum today!

The Daily Campus is asking you to vote YES for increasing our semesterly fee from $10 to $16. This increase, worth approximately one dozen eggs in today’s prices, is enough to make The Daily Campus financially stable for years to come. If you pick up the DC around campus, if you’ve read an article you enjoyed or have a friend that works here — please support the journalism we do by allowing us to sustain our basic operations.

Photo courtesy of The Daily Campus

We are the only independent daily student news outlet on campus — the Daily Digest and UConn Today produce public relations for the university’s administration. At our best, we produce independent student critiques, investigative reporting and honest coverage of campus life. While the editorial board believes the funding process for Tier-III organizations should be democratized and made less dependent on student fees, they are the current method for funding our work and we depend upon and appreciate the community’s support.

Once you have voted YES for our fee increase petition, take advantage of your fee! There are paid roles throughout our newspaper in Opinion, Sports, Life, News, Digital, production, photography, illustration and even delivering our papers around the Storrs campus. Our writers have gone on to become professional journalists and enjoy some of the most fun jobs on campus while improving their community.

If you don’t want to work here, contribute anyways! Submit an Op-Ed about another student organization or initiative you’re a part of, or pitch an opinion piece on what you think about rising tuition. Write a food review in Life or cover a game in Sports. Submit a comic or photo, or even try writing a news piece. You may be surprised by the feedback you receive and the fun you have making your voice heard.

Whatever you do, if you support independent student journalism or if The Daily Campus has impacted your life positively throughout your time as a student here, please support our work by voting YES on the Daily Campus fee increase referendum this year. Thank you!