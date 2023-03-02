UConn in the Pros: Vital, Bouknight and Martin standing out in the G-League; opportunity opening for Bouknight? 

Christian Vital, Salt Lake City Stars

Vital is topping his recent Huskies in the Pros performances while averaging 22 points a game over the last four matches. The Salt Lake City Stars guard finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Tuesday night’s win against Wisconsin. These promising performances for the second season pro show good signs for the Utah Jazz-affiliated team.

James Bouknight, Greensboro Swarm

Playing for Greensboro Swarm in the G-League, Bouknight has also captured attention with noteworthy performances. Last Saturday, he finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and on Sunday, 16 points and 11 boards. With the Swarm’s affiliation with the Charlotte Hornets, Bouknight might have an opening opportunity with LaMelo Ball’s season-ending injury. However, the Class of 2021 graduate will need more striking performances to stand out and get another go in the association.

Tyrese Martin, Atlanta Hawks

The third player showing promise in the G-league is Tyrese Martin, who was as recently as Monday recalled to the Atlanta Hawks from the development league team Skyhawks. The same day, Martin had succeeded for the Skyhawks with 25 points and 14 rebounds in 39 minutes. Replacing Donovan Williams in the NBA offers a great opportunity while the team competes for a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

NBA regulars:

Andre Drummond, the Chicago Bulls center, offered solid achievements over the last few days, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and again with 10 boards in a loss against Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. The two-time All-Star is averaging 6.8 rebounds a game in his first season with the Bulls.

Rudy Gay, playing for the Utah Jazz, faced a back-to-back match up against the San Antonio Spurs. The 17th-season NBA veteran finished with eight points and four rebounds in a win on Saturday and seven points and eight rebounds in a subsequent loss on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, soccer:

A few Huskies showed promising signs as the Major League Soccer season kicked off last Saturday. Goalkeeper Andre Blake, playing for Philadelphia Union, succeeded in a game on Feb. 26. In the match against Columbus, they got off to a 4-1 win. Jake Nerwinski, a right-back for St. Louis CITY SC on his part, had a successful defensive performance against Austin FC in a 3-2 win. Both of these players can excel over the ongoing season.