Muppet spoof  

The Muppets for some is a childhood memory full of nostalgia. The editors this week look at some good chances to create a new movie based on modern movies. Illustration by Steven Coleman/Daily Campus.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What movie should the Muppets spoof next?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: Definitely “Cocaine Bear.” I know it just came out, but Fozzie Bear would do a killer (pun-intended) Cocaine Bear impression.

Dan Stark, Weekly Columnist: I need the Muppet version of “Superbad” in my life. Kermit would be perfect as Fogell.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Muppetsommar. Fozzie would kill the last scene.

Sam Zelin, Managing Editor: “Saving Private Ryan.” That opening scene would be brutal.