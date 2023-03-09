UConn in the Pros: Tage Thompson continues dominant season, enters top three in goals scored

NHL

Tage Thompson (2015-2017)

The former Husky phenom continues to emerge in his sixth season in the league and has the Sabres in position to fight for a playoff spot as the season concludes. In 63 games played this season, Thompson has cracked the top three in goals scored with 42, trailing just David Pastrnak and MVP runaway favorite Connor McDavid. As the season comes close to the end, Thompson will look to continue his run for the Hart Trophy as the Sabres sit at sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

NBA:

James Bouknight (2019-2021)

Two seasons into his professional career, Bouknight hasn’t quite had the start to career that he and many fans envisioned. The 6’4 guard has bounced between the Hornets and their G-League team, The Greensboro Swarm, throughout the season and was optioned down to the G-League on Feb. 28. This past week, he scored 12 points and 17 points in two games against College Park in the G-League.

Tyrese Martin (2020-2022)

After being drafted late in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks, Martin has been in the G-League for most of the season playing for the College Park Skyhawks. This past week, he squared off against Bouknight and the Greensboro Swarm and recorded two double-doubles in two games against them.

Rudy Gay (2004-2006)

Small forward Gay is approaching the end of his 17th season in the NBA with the Utah Jazz after being drafted eighth overall in 2006. His solid career run has included two seasons in which he averaged more than 20 points per game. This past week Gay played in three games and scored ten points, securing six rebounds in a solid effort off the bench against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Andre Drummond (2011-2012)

Eleven seasons after being drafted ninth overall by the Detroit Pistons, Drummond has found a role off the bench for the Chicago Bulls with averages of 6.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Drummond is a two-time All-Star and four-time league leader in rebounds, and currently sits thirteenth all time in rebounds per game. This past week, Drummond saw limited time off the bench for the Bulls, but had a solid eight rebound effort in 15 minutes played against the Suns.

MLB:

George Springer (2009-2011)

The star outfielder of the 2011 super-regional team and 2017 World Series MVP is ready to continue his career as one of the top centerfielders in the league for the Toronto Blue Jays. So far in spring training, Springer has only seen 14 plate appearances, batting .214 with two runs batted in. Springer will look to follow his solid 2022 campaign in which he batted .267 with 25 long balls and 76 runs batted in.

Matt Barnes (2009-2011)

Nine seasons after a solid run in Boston, relief pitcher Matt Barnes will look to continue his solid career in a new jersey as he suits up for the Miami Marlins in 2023. Barnes had a rough farewell season in Boston, finishing with an 0-4 record and a 4.31 earned run average out of the pen. In spring training so far, Barnes has seen just two innings, allowing a lone run and striking out a batter. The Danbury, CT native is 32-30 with a 4.07 career earned run average going into his tenth major league season.

Nick Ahmed (2009-2011)

One of the finest gloves in the game is looking for a healthy 10th year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. With two Gold Gloves already in his back pocket, Ahmed will look to return to his role as the Diamondbacks everyday shortstop as he saw just 17 games last season due to a shoulder injury. Ahmed hasn’t quite been the bat the Diamondbacks had hoped, but he is looking to turn it around as Arizona competes in the loaded National League West.