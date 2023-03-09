Swimming and Diving: Swimmers gear up for CSCAA Invitational

UConn beats Central Connecticut State University 188 points to 111 points. This put UConn at 7 overall wins and a 7-0 win streak. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus.

While the regular season for the UConn women’s swimming and diving team is over, some Huskies qualified and will participate in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Invitational. The Huskies had a year to remember, finishing the regular season undefeated and second place in the Big East Championship. Undoubtedly, the Huskies pulled away from their competitors during the backstroke events in intervals of 50, 100 and 200 yards. Because of the Huskies’ success all year in these events, one Connecticut swimmer will be representing the Huskies in this event, Robyn Edwards. This meet is different from your typical collegiate meet. Currently, only Edwards will be representing Connecticut because she met the qualifying time in the Big East Championship

Edwards has had quite the year, specifically in the Big East Championship, where she showed everyone in the conference she is a force to be reckoned with. She took second place in the 200-yard backstroke and third in the 100-yard backstroke. Her efforts kept UConn afloat and got them a second-place finish on the final day after being stuck in third most of the tournament. The graduate student all year took first in the backstroke events, not to mention her contribution to the various relay events.

This meet is must-watch swim action, as the top female and male Division I swimmers will compete from Thursday to Saturday. These athletes will be competing in a total of 52 events. After this meet, some of the competitors here will also travel to the University of Tennessee for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will occur March 15 to 18 in In Knoxville, Tenn., where these athletes will be waiting to hear if they qualify. Currently, in a different tournament, the Zone A Diving championship, UConn’s Ava Laura Faoro and Julia Pioso are fighting for a spot to qualify in the DI championship. We will find the results of these this Sunday. Regardless of the outcome and who does and doesn’t make it, the Huskies still had a season to remember and should hold their head high.