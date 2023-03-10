Around Hockey East: First round of playoffs 

Hockey East fans were treated to three fantastic games on Wednesday night. The winners of these games will now go on to face the top three seeds in Hockey East: Boston University, Merrimack and Northeastern in the quarterfinals tomorrow as they look to punch their tickets to TD Garden.

BC’s top line shines in 5-2 win over UMass Amherst The Eagles hosted the Minutemen in an eight seed versus nine seed matchup. Boston College’s top line of Nikita Nesterenko (two goals, one assist), Cutter Gauthier (three assists) and Andre Gasseau (one goal, two assists) had their legs going all night as they propelled their squad to the quarterfinals. Captain Marshall Warren (Minnesota) added a goal and an assist. Eamon Powell (Tampa Bay) also recorded a goal. Taylor Makar (Colorado) and Ryan Ufko (Nashville) provided the scoring for Massachusetts. BC will advance and face Merrimack on the road tomorrow.

Vermont upsets Maine After finishing in last place in the regular season, the Catamounts showed everyone that they are better than their record states as they pulled off a huge upset on the road. The game was tied 1-1 going into the third after a power play goal each from Maine’s Lynden Breen and Vermont’s Timofey Spitserov (San Jose). Breen put the Black Bears on top 48 seconds into the third period. UVM then responded with three unanswered goals. Andrei Buyalsky (Colorado) scored the tying goal, Isak Walther (Nashville) scored on the power play to put the Catamounts ahead and senior William Lemay sealed the game with a short-handed empty net goal. Vermont will now look to pull off an even bigger upset tomorrow at Agganis Arena against top seed BU.