Mahamed Sharif to represent UConn Track and Field at Nationals 

Junior Mahamed Sharif is the sole competitor to represent the UConn track and field team at indoor nationals on March 10 and 11. Coming off consecutive Big East Championship title wins for the men’s and women’s teams, the team is closing out the season with Sharif as the leading man.

Two weekends ago, the Huskies hit the track in Chicago to polish off their season with groundbreaking records. The reigning champions proved that they are a force to be reckoned with as the team had 12 first-place finishes. Some of the gold medal recipients include Jasmine Barrow in the triple jump, Wellington Ventura in the 400m, Kalli Knott in the pole vault and Travis Roux in the weight throw. Across the board, the Huskies triumphed their way to yet another Big East title.

Among the standout competitors, Sharif demonstrated quintessential athleticism. Throughout the season, Sharif has been gradually knocking seconds off his 800m time. He opened the season with 1:52.09 at the Dr. Sander Invitational and closed out with a personal record of 1:46.96 at the BU Last Chance Indoor National Qualifier. Along the way, Sharif has exceeded the definition of a champion.

On the track, knocking off roughly six seconds over the course of two months is nothing less than an incredible feat for any athlete, and Sharif’s season records point to nothing other than hard work breeding victory. And the junior isn’t done yet.

Sharif is headed across the country to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the NCAA Championships where he will be going head-to-head with the best of the best. The 800m semi-final will take place on Friday, March 10th, with a predicted start time of 7:45 p.m.

Competition from Miami (Fla.), Georgia, Texas and more will arguably produce one of the toughest races of the season for the Connecticut junior. Seeded No. 13 out of 16 athletes, Sharif must be sure to bring his A-game.

Following the victorious close to the 2023 indoor season, the track and field team has proven there is no straight shot to victory. The documented records, personal bests and relay efforts from the team as a whole are a true testament to the team’s comradery and commitment to their sport.

Looking to spring, the outdoor season will kick off in Orlando, Florida at the UCF Black and Gold meet on March 17 and 18. As the spring season quickly approaches, the Huskies are far from finished on the track.