Softball: Huskies get thrilling win over Boston College, 9-7

The UConn softball team was able to hold on to their early lead to win their match against Boston College at Burrill Family Softball Complex in Storrs, Conn. on March 21, 2023. A strong fourth inning from the Eagles that resulted in six points nearly flipped the result of the match. Photo by Skyler Kim/The Daily Campus

The UConn softball team (15-8, 2-1) returned to Storrs after a three-game series in Providence, facing former conference rival Boston College (15-11, 0-3) on Tuesday afternoon.

Pitcher Hope Jenkins (Fr.) was on the mound to begin the game, and she began the first two innings, holding a runner scoreless in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Huskies loaded the bases up and took advantage. Third baseman Hailey Coupal (Fr.) was hit by a pitch and left fielder Lexi Hastings (So.) walked to give Connecticut a 2-0 lead.

However, that was not the end of UConn’s offense, especially in that inning. Center fielder Aziah James (Gr.) hit the ball into a gap in left-center field that cleared the bases, with James arriving at second base for a huge double to give the Huskies a 5-0 lead.

Jenkins did a phenomenal job getting in and out of trouble throughout the game, holding the Eagles scoreless through the first three innings.

With a bloop single, second baseman Savannah Ring (Fr.) hit a bloop single to bring in another run, making it 6-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The Wyckoff, New Jersey native now has ten RBIs this season.

The scoreless innings would end for the Eagles, as first baseman Meg Schouten (Fr.) hit a three-run shot into center field to cut the Huskies’ lead in half.

Left fielder Zoe Hines (So.) would make it back-to-back homers as she hit a solo shot to left field. Jenkins would be taken out of the game, being replaced by Delaney Nagy (So.). However, what was once a six-run lead turned into a tie-ball game with Nagy giving up two more runs.

However, the offense continued to keep the Huskies ahead. With the bases loaded, catcher Grace Jenkins (Fr.) walked to give UConn its lead back, while shortstop Jana Sanden (Jr.) extended it after being hit by a pitch.

Boston College put pressure on pitcher Payton Kinney (Jr.) as they loaded the bases up, but she was able to get out of the jam and not give up any runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Catcher Hanna Slike (So.) cut the Eagles’ deficit to one run as she hit a homer to left field in the top of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Sanden had a sacrifice ground out which gave the Huskies some insurance as Hastings walked across home plate.

In the top of the seventh inning, left fielder Kaitlyn Kibling laid out in foul territory to make an incredible diving catch to get the first out.

James saw the highlight reel play and decided to make one of her own, as she extended her arms way out on the run to make a huge catch at the center field warning track to seal the mid-week victory for Connecticut, Kinney was credited with the save.

These two schools will meet again in April in Chestnut Hill, completing the home-and-home.

The Huskies will stay at home this weekend with a three-game series against Georgetown University.