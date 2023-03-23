Mansfield announces new leadership team members 

A UConn alumn is returning to an admnistrative position at Mansfield. Photo by Taylor Hunt/Pexels.

Maria Capriola Returns to Mansfield as Chief of Shared Services and Administration

Maria Capriola, University of Connecticut alumnus and former Mansfield assistant town manager, will be taking a newly created role as Mansfield chief of shared services and administration.

Capriola will provide oversight to multiple Mansfield departments including finance, human resources, communications, facilities, public health and information technology, according to a press release. She will take on her new responsibilities in early May.

Capriola graduated from UConn with a bachelor of arts in political science and a masters in public administration. In Capriola’s previous role as Simsbury town manager, she was able to contribute to the growth of significant infrastructure investments, increase the town’s open space and oversaw the creation of a new park, according to the press release. The press release said she also played a significant role in leading her community through the COVID-19 pandemic by overseeing the delivery of essential services.

Mansfield town manager Ryan Aylesworth said he believes that Capriola’s background with local government organization and her familiarity with Mansfield will allow her to succeed in the new position.

“Based on the depth and breadth of her pertinent professional background, familiarity with our specific local government organization, and deep commitment to and enthusiasm for the Town of Mansfield, I firmly believe that Maria will be exceptional as Chief of Shared Services and Administration,” Aylesworth said in the press release. “[W]e are eager to have her back on our team.”

Aylesworth said he believes that Capriola has the experience and expertise in public management, public finance, human resources, labor relations and oversight of facilities and information technology programs, which are essential for the role.

“Mansfield was my work ‘home’ for so many years, and I found my work experience there to be

engaging, challenging, and fulfilling,” Capriola said in the press release. “I deeply appreciate having worked in a community with high ethical standards and a respect for professionalism and integrity. I have a strong attachment to the community and the organization. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the community again in this newly developed role.”

Mansfield appoints Allison Maynard as Human Services Director

Allison Maynard is appointed as new director of human services in Mansfield.

Maynard’s role will be to work with the Human Services Department to oversee services to residents such as coordination of food programs, rental assistance, transportation arrangements and more, according to a press release.

Previously she has held roles as the director of human services in Somers, Conn. and the director of social services in Vernon, Conn. According to the press release, she is also certified as a licensed clinical and school social worker and has previous experience working as a case manager, outpatient clinician and a school adjustment counselor.

Town manager Ryan Aylesworth said he is confident that Maynard will do well in the position due to her previous experience.

“Allison has strong ties to northeastern CT and exudes tremendous enthusiasm for working with people in need of supports,” Aylesworth said in the press release. “I am confident she will be an exceptional Director of Human Services for the Town of Mansfield at a time when public demand for the Department’s programs and services is expanding.

Maynard was also the director at the Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield, Mass. where she managed the agency’s $3.7 million budget, coordinated more than 40 employees and 500 volunteers to provide services for those in need, according to the press release. She also served as the development director of the Northeast Organic Farming Association and has experience in grant writing and development.

“As we also face the need to upgrade the physical plant that houses these programs and services, Allison will help us establish our priorities with input from local officials and the communities we serve and with whom we partner,” Aylesworth said.

Maynard earned her master’s degree in social work from Springfield College in Massachusetts and holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees in reconciliation studies and social work from Bethel University in St. Paul Minnesota.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next Director of Human Services for the Town of

Mansfield,” Maynard said. “I am excited to be joining this amazing team of dedicated public

servants. My vision for the department is for us to compassionately provide services to our residents ensuring we are meeting their needs while striving to identify new areas we can assist people to live happy, healthy lives.”