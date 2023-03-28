Women’s Lacrosse: Huskies travel to Hempstead for midweek showdown with Pride 

UConn women’s Lacrosse loses to UMass 12 to 16. It was a close game with UConn holding the lead for the first half before falling behind. Photo by Jordan Arnold/Daily Campus.

After hosting and defeating Albany last Wednesday, the UConn women’s lacrosse team is back in action on Tuesday, taking on Hofstra on the road.

Connecticut (5-3) has seen an up and down season thus far, not being able to string together more than two wins at a time. However, they have shown tremendous potential, having just defeated the Great Danes in dominating fashion. On Wednesday, their 20 total goals set a season high, with five different players earning hat tricks: Rayea Davis, Kate Shaffer, Susan Lafountain, Lia Laprise and Morgan Carter. They certainly look to keep this offensive momentum going in order to snag their first road victory of the year.

The star of last week’s contest was certainly Davis, who had a career high day at Morrone Stadium with five goals and two assists for seven total points. UConn’s leading scorer, Shaffer, also put up seven points on her own with four goals and three assists. With offensive weapons who can dish the ball to their teammates just as easily as they can find the back of the net, Connecticut is in a great spot offensively at this point in the season.

On the defensive end, the Huskies have a dynamo in net in Landyn White. The reigning Big East Goalkeeper of the Year has picked up right where she left off and is currently ranked No. 4 and No. 6 in the nation in saves per game and save percentage with 11.88 and 51.6%, respectively. With White back defending, it won’t be easy for the Pride attackers to find the net.

Hofstra (3-7) has slid after a 2-0 start to the year, taking down LIU and No. 25 Vanderbilt before dropping seven of their last eight contests. Make no mistake about this team, though – they aren’t to be underestimated. They’ve suffered brutal losses of one-point margins in two of their last three matchups, including one with then-No. 20 USC at home. The Pride are waiting for the ball to finally roll their way, and hoping it does so on Tuesday.

Leading Hofstra in points on the year is senior Taylor Mennella. The Smithtown, NY native has 28 points to her name, with an even split of 14 goals and assists. In the team’s recent 3-point loss to Towson, she added two goals on four shots and looks to provide for her team once more.

Opening draw control is set for 3 p.m. in Hempstead, NY. The game will be broadcast live on FloSports.