Softball: Huskies look to bounce back against Boston University

The UConn softball team was able to hold on to their early lead to win their match against Boston College at Burrill Family Softball Complex in Storrs, Conn. on March 21, 2023. A strong fourth inning from the Eagles that resulted in six points nearly flipped the result of the match.

Despite winning the series this past weekend, the UConn softball team (17-9, 6-3) lost on Sunday to Georgetown University, only scoring two runs in the home series.

The Huskies aim for a bounce-back victory in the middle of the week against the Boston University Terriers (22-7). This will complete a home-and-home that began last year in Storrs, where UConn lost 5-2.

Despite their strong record, the Terriers have had quite the rollercoaster season so far. Nine of their games so far have been postponed or canceled, including today’s game against Connecticut.

The Huskies have not had their fair share of victories against Boston University, with a 7-11 all-time record. That includes a five-game losing streak, with the last win in 2013 in Boston. However, these two programs have not faced off a lot since, with games last year, 2019, and 2014 in between.

On Monday, a couple of players picked up weekly awards from the Big East.

Catcher Grace Jenkins (Fr.) earned her third conference Freshman of the Week award after bringing in four runs this weekend against Georgetown, bringing her total to 21 RBIs this season, leading the team in that category. She began the weekend with a walk-off RBI single on Friday, her first career walk-off hit. She had lines of .364/.364/.533 this weekend, with a hit in every one of the three games.

Outfielder Aziah James (Gr.) was named to the Honor Roll for the second consecutive week and is going into today’s game with a five-game hitting streak. She had seven hits this weekend in just 13 at-bats. With 31 hits, James leads the team in the category and ranks fourth in the Big East. She brought in three runs and crossed home plate four times, finishing the weekend with a state line of .538/.692/.625.

Boston University had their last three games canceled against Villanova and Delaware, with their last game coming in a doubleheader a week ago against Merrimack. The Terriers won the first game in five innings, 9-0, and the second game, 2-1.

Infielder Kayla Roncin (Jr.) hit a grand slam in the first game and tied her personal best of 4 RBIs, which she did the day before against Yale. She’s coming into this game with a lot of momentum. Pitcher/outfielder Emily Gant (Gr.) tied her personal best with four hits in the doubleheader and became the seventh Terrier to have at least three hits in a game this season.

After today’s game against Boston University, the Huskies will have a day off before a weekend series at Villanova University.

Today’s game is located at BU Softball Field in Boston, Massachusetts. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m., and is not televised anywhere.