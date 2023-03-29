Town of Mansfield seeks proposals for new public artworks  

The Town of Mansfield is seeking concepts from artists who would design, create and install permanent/rotating public artworks in Mansfield if selected. These new public artworks are made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which allowed towns to designate a certain portion of money received during COVID-19 to the arts. Illustration by Anna Iorfino/The Daily Campus.

The Town of Mansfield is seeking concepts from artists who would design, create and install permanent/rotating public artworks in Mansfield if selected.

These new public artworks are made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which allowed towns to designate a certain portion of money received during COVID-19 to the arts.

This call for public artworks was promoted by the CT Alliance for the Arts and is supported by the Mansfield Town Council.

According to the press release, concepts are due April 6 by 4 p.m.

“The Town of Mansfield is requesting concepts from artists to design, fabricate and install permanent and/or rotating art in Mansfield. The Request for Concepts (RFC) can be found on the Town’s website at https://www.mansfieldct.gov/bids.aspx?bidID=236. Concepts are due on April 6 by 4 pm to Cynthia van Zelm, Executive Director of the Mansfield Downtown Partnership, at vanzelmca@mansfieldct.org,” the press release states. “The Town is seeking artists to provide design concepts for outdoor art at several key public areas in the community, including the Mansfield Town Hall and the Mansfield Community Center. A complete list of possible locations is included in the RFC.”

The requirements for the concepts include a written narrative explaining a “vision for the concept,” a rendering of the design and a suggested location for the public art piece based on the location list provided on the Mansfield website.

At least three references for previous works must also be included, according to the press release.

The Town of Mansfield will award the top three concepts with $1,000 each and will ask selected individuals to submit full proposals.

For any questions about proposals, please contact Executive Director of the Mansfield Downtown Partnership Cynthia van Zelm at vanzelmca@mansfieldct.org.