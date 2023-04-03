UConn women’s Lacrosse loses to UMass 12 to 16. It was a close game with UConn holding the lead for the first half before falling behind. By Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus

While the UConn women’s lacrosse team had to really earn their first road win – an overtime victory at Hofstra last week – they had no problem with their second, downing Columbia 16-8 on Saturday.

While no games are won in the first quarter, the Huskies put themselves in a great spot to be successful, tallying seven unanswered goals to start the contest. Even with the Lions answering with a goal of their own late in the first, Madelyn George found the back of the net to close out the quarter, giving UConn an early 8-1 lead. At that point, three Huskies had two scores to their name – George, Susan Lafountain and Grace Coon, with Kate Shaffer and Kyra Place adding one of their own.

The second quarter yielded more dominance from Connecticut, allowing one goal before going on a 5-1 stretch to close out the half. While leading scorer Shaffer tacked on her second scorer of the day, four new Huskies found the back of the net – Sophie Sorenson, Lauren Barry, Kaitlyn Tartaglione and Megan Whitley giving the visiting team a 13-3 lead.

With the game well out of reach for Columbia, the Huskies took their foot off of the gas ever so slightly, trading two goals with the Lions. Coon reached a hat trick, while Lia Laprise added her first of the day to go with her two assists.

In the fourth quarter, Columbia mounted a mini comeback, failing to score the 11 goals needed to take the lead but settling for a 3-1 quarter. In the contest’s final minute, Place notched her second of the day, giving UConn the 16-8 victory on the road.

It was another dominant day for the goalkeeping staff, with star goalie Landyn White getting a big rest after saving six goals and allowing three in the first half, earning her the win. In her place, Georgia Hoey thrived as well, allowing five but saving four.

The star of the offense was Coon once again, scoring three and adding an assist in the blowout effort. Laprise had four points as well, tallying three assists and a score of her own.

The win marks the third straight for the Huskies, their longest winning stretch of the season. Everything seems to be clicking at the right time for this team, closing out their non conference slate on a high note.

Up next for Connecticut is the start of Big East play, taking on the Villanova Wildcats on the road this Wednesday. Gametime is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted live on FloSports.