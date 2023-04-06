Softball: UConn extends winning streak to five with shutout win over UMass  

The UConn softball team overwhelms the visiting Fairfield University, winning their Tuesday matchup 13-1 at the Connecticut Softball Complex on April 4, 2023. An eight-point surge in the fourth inning defined the outcome of the match. Photo by Skyler Kim/Daily Campus.

To extend their four game winning streak to five games, the UConn softball team shut out UMass 4-0 in their midweek matchup at the Burrill Family Field at the Connecticut Softball Complex.

Payton Kinney started in the circle for the Huskies. She pitched four innings and had five strikeouts. The junior pitcher dominated on the mound allowing just one hit and no earned runs.

In the bottom of the first inning, UConn jumped out to an early lead when a hit by freshman Grace Jenkins led to a fielder’s choice which scored graduate student Aziah James. This was Jenkin’s 25th RBI of the season.

In the third inning, the Huskies had runners on second and third with one out and James up to bat. She hit a ground ball, but UMass bobbled the ball making an error. As a result, the two UConn runners scored to extend their lead to 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Jenkins had a base hit to center and scored James who ran home from second base. The Huskies continued their offensive surge and had a 4-0 lead over UMass.

Meghan O’Neil came in relief for Kinney at the top of the fifth inning.

For the Huskies fifth run of the game, Jenkins knocked her third RBI of the day to score Hastings. That makes for two games in a row that Jenkins had 3 RBIs.

Connecticut went into the fifth inning with a five-run lead. O’Neil continued what Kinney started on the mound and stranded multiple UMass runners. The senior pitcher closed out the game for the Huskies, earning their fifth straight win.

This game was all about pitching for the Huskies but their offense was productive and came in clutch. Jenkins led the offense going 1-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBIs.

UConn has won 12 out of their last 16 games and they have been on a roll, specifically at their home field. The Huskies offense is what has been pacing them to these wins, with the support of their lights-out pitching. Everything has been coming together for the Huskies in their recent stretch, the addition of the weather finally getting warmer in Connecticut definitely helps.

This win improved UConn’s record to 22-10 overall (.688 pct) and 9-3 in conference play. The Huskies will be back in action this weekend for a three game series against Big East opponent St. John’s. The series will open on Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m. It will continue on Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday, April 9 with first pitch at 11 a.m. All of the games will take place in Storrs at the Burrill Family Field at the Connecticut Softball Complex and will be streamed on UConn+.