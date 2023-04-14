Huskies compete on home turf this weekend at Northeast Challenge 

The UConn track and field team will compete at home this weekend in the Northeast Challenge. The meet will be running from Friday to Saturday, and will feature UConn athletes across the competition.

The Friday competition will feature the heptathlon, decathlon and longer distance events. In the field, Friday will also include the discus, javelin and long jump for both genders, as well as the women’s pole vault.

One of the key Huskies in action on day one will be Emily Lavarnway. The junior took home the top spot in Florida in the heptathlon with 5473 points. This put her second all-time for UConn and was a personal best by 239 points.

Lavarnway was named Big East Field Athlete of the Week due to this fantastic performance.

The jumpers have also been on point so far this season, with the likes of Kasey Savage, Joron Harrell and Marc Morrison competing well week-in, week-out.

Kalli Knott will also feature for the Huskies this weekend in the pole vault. The Big East indoor champion has not opened her outdoor season yet, suffering from a concussion that ruled her out of the Dog Fight two weeks ago. The sophomore will look to break the four-meter barrier during her outdoor season, which would place her in the top 50 in the country so far this year.

There will also be high-level distance events on Friday, which will include Huskies like James Maniscalco, Jenna Zydanowicz and Chloe Thomas. Zydanowicz and Thomas both are coming off podium finishes in Florida, while Maniscalco will look to continue his great form so far this season.

A stalwart Husky that will not be in action until Saturday is Wellington Ventura. Ventura won the Hurricane Invitational last week and will look to go even faster this week in the 400m hurdles. His goal is to break the 50-second barrier, which would put him in a great position to qualify for the NCAA Championships later this season.

Ventura was also awarded the Big East Track Athlete of the Week after his performance in Florida. With his sights set so high, however, he could go back-to-back if he runs faster than his 50.70 clocking from Florida last weekend.

Travis Snyder will also be back in action in the pole vault this weekend, as he will look to kick-start his season after a narrow victory at the UConn Dog Fight. The pole vault was held indoors in the Greer Field House at the last home meet for the Huskies, and with the great weather forecasted for the weekend it would be a shame for it not to be outdoors this time around.

As with the Dog Fight, the Northeast Challenge will take place at the Sherman Field Complex, with the public allowed to spectate for free. With the forecast being bright, it is a great opportunity to watch the track and field squad in what will be their last home meet of the season.

The action kicks off at noon on Friday with the heptathlon 100m hurdles, and 11 a.m. on Saturday with the decathlon 110m hurdles.