Second annual Sexual Health and Wellness Fair promotes sex positivity 

Students attend the second annual UConn Sexual Health and Wellness Fair in the Storrs Student Union Ballroom from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023. The fair provides free samples of safe sex products as well as information about how to maintain good reproductive health and the resources that are available to students. Photo by Izzi Barton/The Daily Campus

The University of Connecticut’s second annual Sexual Health and Wellness Fair was held on Monday, April 17 from 1-5 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. Many students took advantage of the resources at the fair, including free condoms, dental dams, gloves, HIV testing and talking with the UConn Sexperts.

Prior to the fair, Cassy Setzler, the supervisor of the UConn Sexperts and coordinator of the event, said that students had lined up almost 30 minutes before the fair doors opened. Setzler said that the space was much larger compared to last year’s event and gave them the opportunity to include more campus partners and community resources.

“I think a lot of folks are really excited to learn about the different companies we have here, the different prizes we have available and some of the resources like the HIV testing that we are offering,” said Setzler.

Various tables were set up, including the Connecticut Department of Public Health STD Program, UConn Pharmacy and Planned Parenthood. Other tables used a spin-the-wheel activity where students would spin and land on a specific sexual health topic then answer a question regarding that topic. The space was filled corner to corner with resources and students. The Sexperts even demonstrated DIY safer sex practices for students, like how to make a dental dam out of a glove.

Emma Stierle, the program development committee chair for the Sexperts and gloveBOX worker, said that USG partnered with the Sexperts this year to help fund some of their vendors to educate students. Despite its wide variety of sexual health resources, Stierle commented that the fair was not only for those who are sexually active. Its options were open to all students, including those “who choose abstinence or aren’t engaged in sexual activity.”

There were trivia games and prizes to help students learn how to stay healthy while practicing safe sex at this year’s annual UConn Sexual Health and Wellness Fair. Photo by Izzi Barton/The Daily Campus

Stierle said that the Sexperts had been planning the event since the beginning of the year. While Setzler would finalize the details, the Sexperts were the ones who reached out to the vendors. Setzler wanted the Sexperts to become extremely hands-on with the planning of the event, said Stierle.

“We strive for sex-positive and inclusive programming,” Stierle said after disclosing that the raffle prizes were donated items. “Some people may ask about the vibrators. 1) They were not paid for by the school, and 2) They were freely donated. It’s because we believe all students have and deserve equal and equitable access to self-care and pleasure because pleasure is revolutionary and it’s part of a healthy life if one chooses to do so.”

Upon entering the fair, students were given a drawstring bag, a T-shirt, a stamp card and a choice between Vush intimate care wipes or gel. If a student visited an educational activity hosted by the Sexperts, they would receive a stamp. Other tables that were involved with UConn resources, organizations and campus partner/community resources also gave out stamps. With a total of six stamps from different tables (two from each category), students could enter a raffle to win one of 23 prizes.

This year’s Sexual Health and Wellness Fair was an incredible opportunity for students to engage in sexual health education by learning more from university and community resources. Whether or not you’re sexually active, it is important to educate yourself on sexual health and what resources are available. If you would like to learn more about the vendors that attended the fair, or if you would like to learn more about what sexual health resources are available at UConn, visit the Student Health and Wellness website.