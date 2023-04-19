Sen. Blumenthal to get surgery after parade leg injury  

Last Saturday, the state celebrated the national championship win of The University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is scheduled for a surgery on Sunday after fracturing his femur at last Saturday’s victory parade. Photo by Lily Juarez/The Daily Campus.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is scheduled for a surgery on Sunday after fracturing his femur at last Saturday’s victory parade celebrating the national championship win of The University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team.

According to News 12 Connecticut, an attendant of the parade had been recording a video of the senator when they tripped and fell on him, causing the fracture.

The parade and rally took place at the Connecticut State Capitol building in Hartford Saturday morning. The event consisted of 45,000 attendees, and state officials regard it as “one of the biggest crowds in recent memory,” according to News 12.

Blumenthal, who has represented Connecticut as a United States senator for three terms since 2011, is 77 years old.

Despite the injury, Blumenthal remains positive about the situation and tweeted that he expects to fully recover.

“What can I say, I love a parade!” Blumenthal said in a tweet Saturday. “Thanks to Chris & everyone for the well wishes. I did indeed fracture my femur after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today. Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly. I expect a full recovery!”