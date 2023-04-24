Women’s Lacrosse: No. 25 Huskies secure BET bid with demolition of Butler 

It was truly a trying start to conference play for the UConn women’s lacrosse team. They opened things up with three straight games against the top three teams in the Big East. Not necessarily a recipe for success. Despite this adversity and a 1-2 start, this bunch of Huskies fought their way through, now securing a spot in the Big East tournament, which will be held in Storrs, Connecticut. To get there though, they had to travel to a Butler team that was also itching for a postseason slot. After a rough first quarter, Connecticut had no issues, winning 22-13.

Kate Shaffer had one of the greatest individual performances in Husky history, absolutely lighting up the statsheet. She scored six goals and added four helpers, good for 10 points. This mark is the third most points in UConn women’s lacrosse history, cementing herself among the greats. Butler had no answer for the senior and this is nothing new for her. She has been impossible to defend all season, leading the team in scoring and is second in assists. If UConn wants to make noise in the postseason, it’ll start and end with Shaffer.

Connecticut’s leading passer, Lia LaPrise, didn’t have too bad of a game herself either, getting a hat trick to go along with a trio of assists. She hasn’t quite had the season Shaffer is putting together, but she has been fantastic and is a key reason why the Huskies have emerged from their mini-slump. LaPrise’s five years as a Husky have been invaluable, as she has helped the team in numerous ways.

Shaffer began her terrific day with a pair of scores in the first four minutes to get UConn ahead early. Luci Selander and her Bulldogs roared back, scoring four of the next five goals to wrap up an eventful and close first quarter. Selander had a goal and an assist in the run, pushing Butler in front.

In the second quarter, UConn completely took over. Shaffer notched a hat trick to tie the game up and Grace Coon added her first and second of the game — all within two minutes. With a pair of Bulldog goals sprinkled into the UConn onslaught, Shaffer scored again, which LaPrise followed with one of her own. Sophie Sorenson joined the party with a pair of scores, helping the Huskies enter the break with a four-goal lead.

Butler opened the half on a 2-1 run in the first few minutes, but that proved to be all they could muster in the frame. UConn trounced them the rest of the way with Susan Lafountain, Coon and Shaffer each putting the ball into the net. The final portion of the quarter was the Rayea Davis show. The redshirt freshman scored four straight goals to open up a 10 goal lead that essentially finished the game.

As the fans exited the stands and the benches emptied their reserves, the Bulldogs made up a goal, losing by nine. The Huskies’ middle portions of the game was fantastic — something they’ll need to continue to do. They will have the chance to do just that this Saturday in their season finale and senior day against Xavier, a team that is winless in conference play.