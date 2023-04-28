 Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition 2023 

The University of Connecticut’s Bachelor of Fine Arts seniors showcased their studio artwork on April 13.
The gallery, located in UConn’s Art Building, was opened to the public until April 27, 2023. Family, friends and university faculty of the graduating seniors majoring in Studio Art came to the opening ceremony.
Seniors showcased their work featuring various methods including painting, sculpturing, photography, illustration, and animation.
Caroline Laginestra is one of the students that showcased their artwork. Her piece, “Viberancy; The State of Being Full of Energy and Life, ” is a collection of abstract paintings.
“My work involves showing feeling and expression,” Laginestra stated.
Laginestra explained the dark and bright colors represent a range of emotions and feelings humans have. She hopes people explore their feelings and emotions when looking at her paintings.
“I keep my own emotions and curiosities in mind as I work on each painting,” Laginestra said. “I strive to entertain my audience as well as bring them some feeling of curiosity.”
UConn’s School of Fine Arts teaches innovative approaches and techniques in contemporary art. The program provides students with four academic departments: Art & Art History, Digital Media & Design, Dramatic Arts and Music.