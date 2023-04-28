Healthy Huskies: Handling finals stress 

Final exam season is approaching soon and can be one of the most stressful times in a college student’s school year. Bonilla discusses tips and tricks to get you through finals season. Photo courtesy of Jessica Lewis Creative/Pexels

Final exam season can be one of the most stressful times in a college student’s school year. As the semester begins to wind down, it seems that the workload we are dealing with only piles up. Amid final exams, papers and essays, we often forget to take care of ourselves and manage our stress healthily. Below are some tips that will help you destress during finals.

Get Enough Sleep

One of the most important things you can do during exam season is make sure you are getting enough sleep. Generally, you should aim for about eight hours of sleep, although the amount you will need may vary depending on the person. Without enough sleep, it is possible to experience memory and concentration issues. Thus, your ability to do well on final exams is affected depending on the amount of sleep you get.

Create A Study Plan

Having a set plan for your studying or writing can be greatly beneficial in preparing for the busy times ahead. My suggestion is to utilize Google Calendar. With Google Calendar, you can embed the due dates of each assignment and add any final class, work and club commitments you may need to complete. By seeing exactly what you need to do in front of you, you can then carve out space in your calendar to set aside for specific assignments.

Manage Your Time

In the same vein, it is extremely important to figure out how to get better at time management. If you do not manage your time adequately, you can soon find yourself more stressed than necessary. Set aside time in your schedule to work on assignments and papers. Make sure to carve out time to study for quizzes and exams if you have them and use tools such as flashcards to help you memorize material. By managing your time and making the most of the time you have, you can prepare yourself for exams in the best way possible.

Indulge In Self-Care

Self-care is an extremely important part of exam preparation. Without self-care practices, it is likely that you will quickly experience high levels of stress and eventual burnout. Make sure you are aiming for at least three meals a day and that those meals are well-balanced with different food groups. Find time to engage in physical activity as it will help keep both your mind and body healthy. Make sure you are getting enough sleep and treating yourself with kindness. After an exam or essay is completed, make sure to do something nice for yourself! Buy yourself your favorite food or treat yourself to a face mask. Incentives are an effective way to boost your drive and productivity.

Have Fun!

Amidst all the stress, it can be easy to fall into isolation. While studying is vital to do well in school and on your exams, without making space for fun, you will easily experience sadness and loneliness. Find time in your schedule to enjoy the last week of the semester! Grab a friend and hit the dining hall for a meal, hang out in Downtown Storrs or lay out in the sun with a book. Even study sessions can be turned into a form of fun. Grab a few friends, get some coffee and study together in the library. This way you can see friends and socialize, even while you are studying and preparing for the last stretch of the semester.

Hopefully with these tips you will be better prepared to deal with stress during the final exam season. This is a time that many students tend to dread. But by using these tips, you can tackle your finals to the best of your ability. Thank you for reading Healthy Huskies this semester and good luck with your finals, Huskies!