Huskies in the Pros: Where is the 2002 UConn women’s basketball National Championship team now? 

In 2002, the UConn women’s basketball team recorded one of the most dominant seasons the college basketball world had ever seen. Behind arguably the greatest backcourt in NCAA women’s basketball history, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi led the Huskies to a perfect 39-0 season to capture the program’s third national championship. 21 years and eight national championships later, we can’t help but wonder where the 2002 Connecticut Huskies roster is today.

Sue Bird:

Following Connecticut’s historic 2002 season, the Huskies represented four of the first six overall picks in the following WNBA Draft. The first one off the board was star point guard Bird. Bird was taken first overall by the Seattle Storm and spent the entirety of her 20-year WNBA career with the team. Bird retired following the conclusion of the 2022 season, finishing with 13 all-star game appearances and four WNBA championships. Off the court, Bird is currently engaged to USA Women’s Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.

Diana Taurasi:

Taurasi’s legacy at UConn was only beginning following Connecticut’s run to the National Championship in 2002. The 6-foot guard from Chino, California led the Huskies to two more titles in 2003 and 2004 before being drafted first overall in the 2004 WNBA Draft. Taurasi has played the entirety of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, winning one MVP award and three championships and being named to 10 all-star teams. Despite recent retirement rumors, Taurasi announced she will return for a 19th season with the Mercury at 40 years old.

Swin Cash:

In her final collegiate game, senior guard Cash delivered on the biggest stage for the Huskies with an impressive 20 points and 13 rebounds to help Connecticut win their third national championship. After taking home a national championship and the tournament Most Outstanding Player trophy, Cash was drafted second overall in the 2002 WNBA Draft. Cash would play 14 years in the WNBA with the Detroit Shock, Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty. In 2016, Cash retired from professional basketball, finishing her career with three WNBA championships and four all-star game appearances. In 2023, Cash was hired by the New Orleans Pelicans as the vice president of basketball operations and team development.

Asjha Jones:

Senior Jones delivered her best game of the tournament in the National Championship, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds in her final collegiate game. Jones was the third Husky taken off the board in the 2002 WNBA Draft after being selected fourth overall by the Washington Mystics. After 13 seasons in the WNBA, Jones retired in 2015 with a championship ring from the Minnesota Lynx and two all-star game appearances. In 2021, Jones joined the Portland Trail Blazers staff as the director of planning and strategy.

Tamika Williams-Jeter:

The fourth Connecticut senior whose name was called in the top six of the 2002 WNBA Draft chipped in with 12 points in the National Championship for the Huskies. After being taken sixth overall by the Minnesota Lynx, Williams-Jeter’s career spanned just seven seasons before her career in coaching began. In 2022, Williams was hired as head coach of the Dayton women’s basketball team, finishing 7-21 in year one on the job. Her Flyers will head to Storrs next season to play the Huskies.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma:

Following the 2002 title game, Coach Auriemma has only cemented his legacy as the greatest head coach women’s college basketball has ever seen. Approaching his 39th season as the head coach of the Huskies, Auriemma has a lifetime record of 1180-156, 11 national championships and 34 NCAA Tournament appearances. The legendary Connecticut coach was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and is currently looking to lead UConn back to the top of the NCAA mountain for the first time since 2016.