Senior Column: Destiny 

The outgoing Business Manager, then and now. Photos provided by author

It’s a strange feeling, knowing that it’s the end. At The Daily Campus, writers have an inherently short shelf life. But it’s not about the time you have, it’s about how you spend it.

So let’s take a trip back.

Starting in March 2020, amidst a global pandemic, I made it a goal to watch and review a movie a day. I can’t say how long the streak lasted, but I reviewed well over a hundred movies between March and August of that year.

Stepping into Storrs later that August, I didn’t want to let this experience go to waste, so I searched for a place to write further reviews.

The search didn’t take long. I discovered The Daily Campus Life Section.

After reaching out to the section editors and attending my first meeting via Zoom, I was able to put pen to paper and write my first article.

I reviewed Christopher Nolan’s film “Tenet” (thank you to my sister Samantha who gave me a ride to the theater that day and watched it right beside me). It was by no means a great review, but it was an incredible process getting it workshopped and seeing the final product in the print paper. Suffice it to say, I was hooked.

I wrote more film reviews, eventually expanding to features and event previews in fall 2021, becoming a Staff Writer shortly after. And in March 2021, I was voted to be the next Business Manager.

So after all of this, what has The Daily Campus meant to me?

The DC gave me an outlet to pursue and advance my interests and improve my writing ability. There’s nowhere else on campus where I’d be able to write in-depth articles, get them workshopped by AP style experts and see them published daily. By providing compensation, I was able to invest more time and effort without having to worry about missed opportunities.

But that’s far from it all.

The Daily Campus is an inspiring place. When I attended Freshman Issue production this year, I could quickly tell everyone here had a deep appreciation for the work they were doing. They weren’t just collecting a paycheck, they were working tirelessly to create something special.

At the end of the day, The Daily Campus is a collective. Everyone has a key role in this paper’s production.

For that reason, I have many people to thank.

The outgoing Business Manager posing with a zebra. Photo provided by author.

Starting off, I would like to thank Hollie Lao, Rebecca Maher and Gino Giansanti. Hollie, Becca and Gino were my Editors throughout my time as a Campus Correspondent and Staff Writer in the Life section. Through workshopping, AP style lessons and countless life meetings teaching about structure and writing in general, the three of them invested their time to support my writing journey. Thank you all for your guidance and assistance, I hope you are all doing well in your current endeavors.

Secondly, I would like to thank all of The Daily Campus’ staff members this year. From our production staff, to our writers, to our circulation department, to our section editors, you guys all contributed to the collective, helping create, edit and deliver 140 quality papers this year. You all made my job very easy, thank you for all the work you’ve done this year.

I would also like to thank my fellow executives.

Sam, thank you for your dedication to this organization. You are one of the hardest working people I have ever met. It was incredibly fun throwing the football around the DC and talking about sports with you this entire year.

Grace, thank you for your leadership. It was always a pleasure working with you this year, whether it be in the Digital Editor office, during Sunday meetings or at Triad events. This year, your patience, poise and composure in all situations was extraordinary to witness. You’re an incredible leader and you’re going to do a fantastic job in New Hampshire and beyond.

Harrison, thank you for your enthusiasm. You are one of the funniest people I have ever met, I am truly going to miss going in to work with you every week. I had a great time collaborating on the SASFAC submission, our back and forth rapport structure was not just effective, but fun to deliver alongside you. You’re the greatest boss I could ever ask for, you are going to be incredibly successful in Boston and beyond.

I also want to thank and wish luck to our incoming executives.

Charlotte and Raquel, I had a fantastic time working with you in production this year. You guys are both incredible leaders, I can’t wait to see what you guys put together next year for production and digital.

Naiiya, our whole transition process for the Business Manager was incredibly easy because of how talented you are. I don’t think you even know how strong of a leader you are. You are going to be the greatest Business Manager this organization has ever seen.

Maddie, it’s been a joy to work with you throughout this year. Your enthusiasm and dedication are inspiring. You are the perfect person to lead this organization next year. I can’t wait to see all the achievements that you will accomplish.

Thank you all again.

It’s now my time to say goodbye.

Because my time is up. But the paper will continue.

Always in motion, always in progress. A Daily Campus.