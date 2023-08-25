How to make Connecticut your home away from home 

Moving to Connecticut can be intimidating! Though Storrs is certified cow-town, there’s plenty to explore around the area and beyond! Photo by John-Mark Smith on Pexels.com

Calling all out-of-staters! For some people, the thought of moving to a new state by yourself sounds exciting. For others, it may sound incredibly intimidating. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, Connecticut has plenty to offer that will help with the big transition.

Starting from within the University of Connecticut itself, the school offers a multitude of clubs, volunteer opportunities and fun pop-up events throughout the year. Make sure to keep up with your email, as all announcements for these events will show up there. While on the topic, don’t assume newsletters are just junk mail! The Daily Digest lists events far in advance so that you can arrange your schedule accordingly. To find events that could tie more closely to your interests, check the weekly newsletters from your major advisors as well.

This next bit of advice might be something you’ve already heard a thousand times: join clubs! UConn has hundreds of clubs that will be showcased at the Involvement Fair on Sept. 6 on Fairfield Way. You can find clubs that relate to your most generic or most niche interests.

There is no pressure to stay committed to a bunch of clubs for all four years. Take this opportunity to discover what you love to do and who you want to surround yourself with. The more people you meet, the better.

You may grow curious about what lies beyond campus grounds and understandably so. If you don’t have a car with you this year, don’t let that discourage you from exploring the rest of Connecticut!

Driving services are expensive, especially for college students. That is why the U-Pass will be your best friend until you can bring your car up here. Having the U-Pass will allow you to take an adventure throughout the rest of Connecticut free of charge.

Buckland Hills Mall offers a great spot to hang out not too far from campus. It presents an opportunity to get out of your dorm as well as take a break from the dining hall food. The bus runs late into the evening, so you won’t need to worry about rushing through your outing.

If you want even more inspiration for places to visit, Instagram and TikTok are excellent places to look towards.

For the foodies out there, @tasteconnecticut constantly posts about hidden gems that feature cuisine from around the world. Occasionally, they also post features of bucket list activities that don’t necessarily have to do just with food. With some research, you may even find a dish that reminds you of home.

If you don’t want to follow multiple accounts, @connecticut_bucketlist offers everything at just one stop. They highlight food hotspots, outdoor adventures and soothing experiences you can share with others. Perhaps you’ll start a tradition with a new group of friends!

No matter what you decide to go after, make sure you choose something you feel passionately about. Finding that passion can provoke a comforting and familiar feeling that makes you feel more at home.

Finally, I’ll leave you with one last bit of advice: Everyone gets homesick, but some people just hide it very well. Believe it or not, homesickness can actually bring people closer together, so don’t feel ashamed about it!