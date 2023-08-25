On the freshman to-do list: The Toscano Family Ice Forum 

As the University of Connecticut gears up for another season of exciting winter sports, there is one in particular that all incoming freshmen should be excited about – UConn men’s and women’s ice hockey. The Toscano Family Ice Forum made its grand opening for the men’s hockey team on Jan. 17, 2023 and was exclusively used by the Huskies for the rest of the year.

The brand-new state-of-the-art facility delivered numerous entertaining games for students in its inaugural year, but one of the most exciting aspects is the talent out on the ice. UConn men’s hockey rising sophomore Matthew Wood became the highest draft pick in the program’s history. Wood was the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, selected by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL draft. Even though he belongs to the Predators, he’ll still get to take another year or two in college to develop before he sees NHL action.

The winter atmosphere at the Toscano Family Ice Forum is truly breathtaking. In late January when the outside temperature drops below freezing, watching a hockey game at night in Storrs, Connecticut becomes a memorable experience.

The Huskies have become a hot ticket, as they tend to sell out within minutes of becoming available. Tickets are available to be reserved on the website on a first come, first served basis. The feverish demand for tickets peaked last year during the Huskies’ students-only game against Alaska Anchorage, when the site to reserve tickets crashed.

The Toscano Family Ice Forum makes it possible for students who reside on the college campus to walk to it as opposed to hopping on a shuttle, Uber or trying to find another way to get to the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. UConn joins other Connecticut schools like Sacred Heart University, Yale and Quinnipiac as on-campus rink owners. With the XL Center being the sole men’s home for years and the lack of a signature or attractive on-campus arena at any point, this is a historic moment for UConn hockey.

Whether or not one is interested in hockey, attending at least one game at the Toscano Family Ice Forum should be on every freshman’s bucket list. While UConn may be known for its successful men’s and women’s basketball program, there is nothing quite like the thrill and adrenaline rush of Northeast hockey.

The rivalries in Hockey East are intense and add even more excitement to the games. The Hockey East is arguably the conference that makes the most geographical sense in any sport, adding thrill and making every game highly competitive and entertaining. The Forum, filled with passionate fans, Husky chants, the skillful crisp passes and blades cutting into the ice, creates an unforgettable experience not just for die-hard hockey fans, but newcomers to the sport as well.

For all the incoming freshmen who are eagerly waiting to start their UConn journey, words cannot fully describe the electric and captivating atmosphere of the Toscano Family Ice Forum. It’s an experience unlike any other, but there’s no better way to find out than to go and experience it.