Rapid Fire: Best freshman year habits 

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.
In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s the best habit to pick up during your freshman year?
Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: If I could drive anything into the head of freshman year me with a cartoonishly large hammer it would be this: There is no such thing as a “skippable class.” Even if there is a class you can technically afford not to attend the majority of, it’s not a skippable class — just say you’re an effective autodidact. As soon as you convince yourself that a class is skippable, you’re one foot down a slippery slope that leads to the worst midterms-related all-nighter you’ve ever had. If there’s a course that you don’t see value in attending, it’s probably not worth taking in the first place.
Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: Give yourself enough time in the morning. There were many days this past year where I would wake up a half hour before class and then I would scramble to get dressed and speed walk across campus. Though it will always be tempting to stay in bed as long as possible, getting up a few extra minutes earlier can make all the difference so you can take your time to get ready for the grind that is the life of a college student.
Madeline Papcun, Editor-in-Chief: This is a really easy one. The best habit to pick up during your freshman year is getting involved on campus — and by that I mean joining The Daily Campus. We’ve got something for everyone! Whether your interests fall under writing, illustrating, taking photos, working production, or running our social media accounts, I promise we have the perfect little niche for you at our building. (Yes, you read that right, we have our own building!)