Rapid Fire: Best freshman year habits 

The Daily Campus Opinion section gives their two cents on the best habits to pick up freshman year, from not skipping classes to getting involved. Photo by Klaudia Ekert on Pexels.com

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s the best habit to pick up during your freshman year?

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: If I could drive anything into the head of freshman year me with a cartoonishly large hammer it would be this: There is no such thing as a “skippable class.” Even if there is a class you can technically afford not to attend the majority of, it’s not a skippable class — just say you’re an effective autodidact. As soon as you convince yourself that a class is skippable, you’re one foot down a slippery slope that leads to the worst midterms-related all-nighter you’ve ever had. If there’s a course that you don’t see value in attending, it’s probably not worth taking in the first place.

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: Give yourself enough time in the morning. There were many days this past year where I would wake up a half hour before class and then I would scramble to get dressed and speed walk across campus. Though it will always be tempting to stay in bed as long as possible, getting up a few extra minutes earlier can make all the difference so you can take your time to get ready for the grind that is the life of a college student.

Madeline Papcun, Editor-in-Chief: This is a really easy one. The best habit to pick up during your freshman year is getting involved on campus — and by that I mean joining The Daily Campus. We’ve got something for everyone! Whether your interests fall under writing, illustrating, taking photos, working production, or running our social media accounts, I promise we have the perfect little niche for you at our building. (Yes, you read that right, we have our own building!)