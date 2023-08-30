Predicting the Winners of the 2023-24 NFL Season by Division

Buffalo Bills’ Darrynton Evans (37) scores a touchdown as he is tackled by Chicago Bears’ Macon Clark during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

As the NFL enters a new season, football fanatics are eagerly anticipating the thrilling competition that lies ahead. Die hard fans speculate with their friends about which teams will do well, so let’s dive into which team will rise as division winners for the upcoming 2023-24 NFL Season. Below, we will analyze each division of the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference to determine the teams most likely to come out on top.

1. AFC East- Buffalo Bills

The AFC East has been dominated by the New England Patriots for a long time. However, the tides have begun to shift, and the Buffalo Bills look to secure and claim divisional supremacy once again in the 2023-24 season. The Bills’ dynamic offense and emerging defense make them strong contenders to secure the crown within their division. Despite this, the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Patriots will continue to make this the most competitive division in the NFL.

2. AFC South- Jacksonville Jaguars

While the AFC South is no stranger to bizarre and late competitive battles down the stretch, the Jacksonville Jaguars possess the necessary tools to become back to back champs within their division. The Tennessee Titans are all over the place with quarterback play while the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are still in a rebuild. The Titans, Texans and Colts all drafted quarterbacks this year in the first two rounds but that is not going to be enough to compete with the Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

3. AFC West- Kansas City Chiefs

In the AFC West, it is difficult to bet against the Kansas City Chiefs. They are the defending Super Bowl champs and with electrifying quarterback Patrick Mahomes, no one is stopping them. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are just trying to figure out how to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs. This division will be competitive early on, but we should expect to see yet another year for the Chiefs to claim the division.

4. AFC North- Cincinnati Bengals

As one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, predicting the AFC North winner is challenging. However, expect Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to have an MVP-caliber season. The Bengals have shown they can compete with just about anyone on any given Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers , and Cleveland Browns will make the division competitive all year; but these teams aren’t quite there yet to dethrone the Bengals.

1. NFC South- New Orleans Saints

The division winner after former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired is a coin flip. This division will likely be competitive down the stretch. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will do just enough to get his team to the playoffs. The Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Buccaneers are in another rebuild mode and look to hopefully make this division watchable.

2. NFC West- San Francisco 49ers

The NFC West is stacked with talent, but the 49ers still remain the heavyweight favorites in the NFC. This division will be interesting to see how it plays out with Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The division is full of heated rivalries and with unstable quarterback play in Arizona, expect to see San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, when fully healthy lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

3. NFC North- Green Bay Packers

While the Green Bay Packers had their franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers leave to join the New York Jets, Jordan Love will finally be able to shut NFC North fans up and lead a sneaky Packers team to the playoffs. The Minnesota Vikings will shock the NFL world and not turn out to be a dominant team, leaving the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions falling short of the playoffs once again.

4. NFC East- Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC East has been notoriously unpredictable and bad for so many years. The road won’t be easy for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders will still make the division fun and watchable for the second season in a row. Quarterback Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia will put on another MVP caliber season leaving fans in awe and array on a potential Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs.