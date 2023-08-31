Teen seriously injured outside of North Residence Halls during weekend move-in 

The North Residence Halls lie on the north side of campus and house primarily freshmen. This past week during move-in, a teenager helping a UConn student move in was seriously injured and hospitalized. File photo.

A teen was seriously injured outside of the North Residence Halls Sunday night after being pinned against a building by a vehicle.

According to University of Connecticut Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz, early information indicates the 16-year-old, who is not a UConn student, was reportedly helping a UConn student move in.

“UConn emergency personnel were called shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday to the North Residence Halls complex on a report of a person struck by a vehicle. The 16-year-old individual, who is not a UConn student, was seriously injured after being pinned against a building. Early information from the scene indicates the person was helping a UConn student move in at the residence hall, and tried to stop the vehicle when it was out of gear and had started to roll,” Reitz said.

UConn student Maverick Werneck, who lives in the North Residence Halls complex, was one of the many students who witnessed the aftermath of the event.

“He was under the car. The front cover of the car. They had to lift up the car a little to drag him out then they put him on a stretcher and a breathing machine on him,” Werneck told WFSB. “It was the first time I had ever seen anything like this. I couldn’t believe it.”

Other reports from the scene describe the event as a “freak accident”, according to WFSB.

The 16-year-old was taken by ambulance to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 16-year-old is last reported to still be hospitalized with very serious injuries.