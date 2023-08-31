UConn Student Hospitalized After Library Collision 

On the night of Tuesday, Aug. 29, a University of Connecticut student was hospitalized after he came into contact with shattered glass during a collision with a door on the third floor of the Homer Babbidge Library. Photo by Cole Stefan/The Daily Campus.

On the night of Tuesday, Aug. 29, a University of Connecticut student was hospitalized after he came into contact with shattered glass during a collision with a door on the third floor of the Homer Babbidge Library.

According to University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz, “the student was on the main floor by the time medics arrived, and told them he hit the door while trying to run to his friends nearby.”

The library did not close following the incident, but certain sections in and around the third floor, including elevators leading to that location, were closed as the damage was cleared. UConn staff made quick efforts to secure the area for students, clearing all glass shards from the scene of the accident and boarding up the site of impact with plywood.

The student in question was taken to the Windham Hospital in Willimantic, where he was treated and bandaged as necessary from the injuries sustained during the accident.