UPDC provides update on new South Campus Residence Hall construction 

The South Campus Residence Hall construction from an aerial perspective. The buildings are expected to be completed by fall 2024. File Photo/The Daily Campus.

University Planning, Design and Construction has provided an update on the new South Campus Residence Hall construction expected to continue through this academic year.

The construction of the new South Campus Residence Hall, which is planned to be completed by the fall of 2024, is on schedule according to UPDC.

“Construction of the new South Campus Residence Hall is moving quickly to reach the goal of final completion by fall of 2024. The new residence hall will have 657 beds and a 500-seat dining hall that overlooks Mirror Lake. Each area of the residence hall facility is progressing nicely in a sequential fashion, allowing the trades to complete their work while the next contractor follows behind,” UPDC said.

UPDC also outlined a planned construction timeline for the new South Campus Residence Hall.

“Exterior framing, masonry, roofing and the windows are the critical tasks to complete before the end of this year 2023. In the months after that the focus will be on the interior rooms, finishes, and final completion of all the operational systems,” UPDC said. “In spring 2024, the final sitework improvements will be installed and perfected to create beautiful courtyards within the footprint of the entire site. The building is anticipated to be completed in early July 2024, and we anticipate moving in furniture for all the rooms and spaces by mid-July and through the end of August, in time for students to occupy it at the start of the fall 2024 semester.”

UConn is expecting to implement various detours during the ongoing construction period. Detours will be announced in advance, and personnel will be on-site to help with safety and traffic flow.

Occasionally, UPDC expects construction to occur before 8 a.m., which will also be announced in advance.

“In addition, there will be specific times when construction will need to occur in early mornings (earlier than the 8 a.m. start time) to accommodate specific construction tasks. Those times will be shared in advance in the UConn Daily Digest,” UPDC said.

As previously announced on Aug. 22, Mansfield Road has reopened, while Whitney Road Extension has returned to “pre-construction conditions” (one-way traffic).

For road impacts in the fall semester, Gilbert Road is closed from Mansfield Road to Whitney Road Extension, while Maple Lane and Coventry Road are closed from Mansfield Road to Lot R for at least most of the fall semester.

For parking, Lot R will be impacted through most of the fall semester, with access to the lot being limited to a temporary driveway. Lot S will also continue to have parking impacts through the duration of the project, with approximately half of the lot expected to be unusable during the construction period.

Accessible pedestrian detours will also be in place. UPDC encourages all pedestrians to follow designated walkways and signage.