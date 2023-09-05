Release Radar: A breakdown of what, where and when to stream this month 

I admit it, the Life section didn’t cover as much media as I would’ve liked in August. Fret not! I won’t let it happen again this month! I present a sneak peek of TV, movie and music releases that we hope to tell you more about as the month progresses.

Theaters:

I understand that not all UConn students have access to a car or intend to pay an Uber for a ride to a theater. However, we’ve compiled a small list of movies coming out in theaters this month that I think you should make an exception for.

On Friday, Sept. 1, two striking films came out in theaters. One of which is the final film of “The Equalizer” trilogy. After nine years, fans of this movie series will finally get to complete the adventure alongside the beloved lead actor, Denzel Washington.

“All Fun and Games” also made its debut on Sept. 1. The film follows a group of teenagers who decide to take innocent childhood games to a dangerous and deadly level. With Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield as lead characters in this horror film, I don’t see how you could go wrong!

Coming out on Friday, Sept. 8 is “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.” This particular film will honor Michael Constantine, who played one of the lead characters, Gus Portokalos, in the other two original films before his passing. Despite this loss, the director and producers want to give their audience the same film structure that they know and love. The characters in this film will face many complicated, emotional, romantic and comical twists and turns to keep the authenticity of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Finally, on Sept. 15, a film titled “Dumb Money” will depict the global effect Gamestop had on the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is more directly based on the book, “The Antisocial Network,” by Ben Mezrich. Additionally, this film has quite an impressive cast including names such as Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera and Pete Davidson.

Streaming Services:

If the previous section still didn’t convince you, don’t worry! Streaming services have your back.

Coming to Netflix on Sept. 27 is the first of a series of short films from Wes Anderson that will give your inner child a warm hug. These short films are adapted from the short stories written by everyone’s childhood icon Roald Dahl. “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” will kick us off.

For the fans of reality and drama, Hulu will premier the fourth season of “The Kardashians” on Sept. 28. These women and their flamboyant lives and personalities speak for themselves, so honestly, need I say more?

Finally, for the viewers who love fall, Max will upload all of the seasons from “Halloween Cake-Off,” “Halloween Cookie Challenge” and “Halloween Wars” to their service on Sept. 13. If you love Food Network, or are just anxious for fall to come already, hopefully this is music to your ears.

The album cover for Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, “Guts.” “Guts” is scheduled to release on September 8th, and has already garnered mixed reviews on two of its songs. Photo credits to GUTS

Music:

Speaking of music, September is jam-packed with upcoming releases from a wide variety of artists. Let’s look at a few.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, “Guts,” releases Sept. 8. People have shared mixed reviews over the two singles she’s put out so far. It will be interesting to see how these opinions bode for the rest of the album.

On Sept. 15, Demi Lovato will make a comeback with an album called “Revamped.” The album is not entirely new. Rather, it is a collection of past songs with a new quality: They are all rock versions. Fan favorites such as “Heart Attack” and “Cool For the Summer” will be featured on this album. Will the switch to a rock genre hurt or help Lovato’s musical journey? We’ll have to wait and see.

Finally, Oliver Tree will release an album titled “Alone In A Crowd” on Sept. 29. His music is very polarizing, people either hate it or love it. Maybe a song from this album will go viral on TikTok to accompany his last hit “Life Goes On.”

That’s a wrap for this month’s Release Radar! What will you be sure to catch?