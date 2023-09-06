Join The Daily Campus! 

Here at The Daily Campus — UConn’s only independent, student-run newspaper — there are tons of opportunities that fit your interests and strengths. Students of any major can get involved at the paper, and no experience is required. File Photo/The Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut offers hundreds of clubs that cater to various interests, making getting involved intimidating at first. Many first-year students find the long list of extracurriculars overwhelming and don’t know where to begin. But if you’re looking for an organization that will be both fulfilling and fun, then look no further than The Daily Campus.

Here at The Daily Campus — UConn’s only independent, student-run newspaper — there are tons of opportunities that fit your interests and strengths. Students of any major can get involved at the paper, and no experience is required.

The Daily Campus has four main written sections: news, life, sports and opinion. The news section covers events on campus and breaking news that impact the UConn community. In the life section, writers can choose to either cover campus events in the arts, write reviews on albums, movies and TV shows or talk about campus life and their experiences. Our sports section provides extensive coverage and analysis of every UConn athletic team and features numerous columns that cover professional sports as well. The opinion section focuses on argumentative writing and is a great place to make your voice heard about any issue that you are passionate about.

Even if you’re not interested in writing, you’re still in luck. We have photo and artists departments that specialize in creating media and images to accompany stories both in print and online. If you’re a creative person, then this is the perfect way to get involved here. The creative freedom you have to create art and take pictures for articles is incredibly fulfilling and a holistic experience.

You can also get involved with our production team, which is responsible for preparing the paper for publication, Monday through Friday each week. Copy editors review all articles for grammar and AP Style, and designers design the layout for print editions. Our digital producers upload content to our website and photo producers select which graphics will accompany our work online and in print. We also have a social media team that is responsible for promoting articles and the paper online.

In every section at The Daily Campus, there are opportunities where you can get paid for the work that you do. Each section has staff writers who consistently contribute articles and get paid for their work. We also have weekly columnists in life, sports and opinion who write once a week in a column that they curate. All production roles are paid as well, and students who are early risers could also work as our delivery drivers weekday mornings.

Furthermore, The Daily Campus also offers many leadership roles. Consistent writers and production contributors are encouraged to apply for positions on the executive board and the positions of editor and associate editor within each section. You can also apply to be a member of The Daily Campus board of directors, who makes financial and management decisions for the paper. These are great opportunities to further your involvement here and will look good on a resume as well.

So if you’re interested in getting involved here, come visit us at the involvement fair today on Fairfield Way from 2-6 p.m.! Join us to find out more information about The Daily Campus and how to get involved with this organization. Hope to see you there!