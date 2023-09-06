Police continue search for missing UConn student 

Police are continuing to search for missing 19-year-old University of Connecticut student Furong “Betty” Li. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UCPD Officer Getz at (860) 486-4801. File Photo/The Daily Campus.

Furong was last seen leaving Whitney Hall on Sept. 3.

According to UConn Police in an announcement Tuesday evening, Li’s parents were unable to contact her, and that is when the UCPD began an investigation.

Based on the investigation, there is no indication that there is any threat or danger posed to the campus community in connection to this missing person case.

UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said the search remains a very active investigation.

“UConn is working to determine her location and circumstances, including the possibility that she left campus voluntarily. We encourage her or others who encounter her to contact UConn Police so they can confirm her well-being,” Reitz said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UCPD Officer Getz at (860) 486-4801.