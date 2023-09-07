Huskies in the Pros: Stewart breaks WNBA single-season scoring record, Springer heating up as Jays gain ground in wild-card race, Rookies ink NBA contracts.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots over Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

WNBA

In Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Wings, former Connecticut superstar Breanna Stewart erupted for 40 points, eclipsing 861 points on the season to break the single-season WNBA scoring record. The previous record of 861 points, held by another former UConn legend in Diana Taurasi, remained unbroken for 17 seasons until it was conquered by Stewart this past Tuesday.

The legend of Breanna Stewart continues to grow in the basketball world, as she finds herself in a neck-and-neck MVP race with A’ja Wilson and has her squad, the New York Liberty, sitting comfortably at the top of the Eastern Conference with a record of 31-7. The former four-time champion at UConn is averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in her first season with New York. At just 29 years of age, Stewart’s resume is stacked with four collegiate national championships, three AP Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year awards, two WNBA Championships and one WNBA league MVP. With the playoffs starting on Sept. 13, Stewart will certainly be looking to take home more hardware and lead New York to their first-ever WNBA Championship.

MLB

Batting .307 with 18 RBIs over his last 30 games, former UConn superstar George Springer’s best stretch of play of the season has the Toronto Blue Jays clinging to a half-game lead in the American League Wild Card race with just 23 games left of the regular season. The former star of the 2011 Super Regionals team continues to produce in his 10th major league season, batting .262 with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs for Toronto.

His 11th overall selection in the 2011 MLB Draft is the earliest a Connecticut player has ever been drafted, and his 238 career home runs are the most ever by a UConn player to get to the major leagues. Springer has been selected to the All-Star team four times across his major league career and led the Houston Astros to a World Series Championship in 2017, winning the World Series MVP. Springer, in his third year of a six-year $150 million contract, looks to lead Toronto to the postseason and to their first playoff series win since 2016.

NBA

Contract status for Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr.

Jordan Hawkins: Hawkins was the first member of the 2023 National Championship team to come off the board at 14th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. His four-year rookie contract is worth $20.6 million.

Andre Jackson Jr.: Jackson was drafted early in the second round (36th overall) by the Orlando Magic, with the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring his pick rights shortly after. His four-year rookie contract is worth $7.6 million.

Adama Sanogo: The NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player was an undrafted signee by the Chicago Bulls and was inked to a two-way contact.