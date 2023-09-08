Men’s Golf: Huskies fly down to Knoxville 

Huskies hope to avoid the water this weekend as they dive into competition. The team looks to make a statement early on this season on beautiful Tennessee greens. Photo by Kindel Media: Pexels

This weekend, the UConn men’s golf team gears up to compete in the Knoxville Collegiate tournament. The tournament is set to take place this Friday, Sept. 8 at the Tennessee National Golf Club in Loudon, Tennessee. It will be an excellent opportunity for the team to showcase their skills and gain valuable tournament experience against various universities.

Since last season, the men’s golf team gained the services of Ray Dennehy through the transfer portal. Dennehy, a junior who previously played at Lafayette College, brings plenty of experience to the team. With his skills and passion for the sport, Dennehy is expected to make a significant impact on the team’s overall performance in Tennessee.

Tennessee National is an unbelievable gated lakefront community 10 minutes away from Knoxville, Tennessee. The community has numerous attractions including the Sunset Saloon & Ultimate Driving Range, Stay ‘N’ Play Rental Cottages, pickleball and much more. It’s also renowned as one of the top 10 courses in Tennessee. The Greg Norman signature course is a unique but challenging course.

UConn men’s golf has a strong record with numerous impressive performances in the past years. In particular, senior Tommy Dallahan looks to continue solid play after a dominant run in the Connecticut Amateur in June.

Dave Pezzino heads into his 17th season as the head coach for the squad. Pezzino guided UConn’s first ever Big East Conference Player of the Year for men’s golf graduate student Jared Nelson. Last season, the Huskies won Big East match play, adding to Pezzino’s tenure as the 16th such team to do so. His experience allows players to reach their maximum potential. He’s been fortunate to coach numerous all-conference teams and emphasizes how important a student-athlete is. UConn was honored twice as the National All-Academic Team and Pezzino has had players become Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars. The Huskies year in and year out compete on any given course.

As the Huskies prepare for the Knoxville Collegiate tournament, they aim to build off on those achievements and cement their reputation as one of the toughest teams in the Northeast. The challenging Greg Norman signature course will be an excellent opportunity for the Huskies to assess their strengths and weaknesses for further growth.

With the addition of Dennehy to the roster, the UConn men’s golf team is ready to take on the challenge of the Knoxville Collegiate tournament. With Pezzino’s track record in both tournament and match play, this tournament sets the stage for an exciting season. UConn is determined to set the tone early on in the tournament and continue to strive for excellence.

UConn has all the necessary tools, coaching and capabilities to secure high placement and individual victories in the Knoxville Collegiate tournament. With a talented group of players, the team has demonstrated a tremendous amount of potential for the fall season.