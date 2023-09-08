Women’s soccer: Huskies extend winning streak with dominant performance over marist 

The UConn women’s soccer team (3-1-1) had an offensive clinic against Marist (0-3-2) on Wednesday night.

The Huskies scored a season high five goals, while they displayed their depth as minutes were shared around and nobody played more than 63 minutes.

UConn showed out with their defense limiting Marist to just one shot throughout the game. The Huskies added their own offensive punch with 24 total shots including12 shots on goal.

Both teams were equally aggressive on the field as the penalties were nearly equal with UConn committing four and Marist with five. All but two penalties were called in the first period, which helped UConn rack up the shots on goal.

It did not take long for UConn to get on the scoreboard. Just under six minutes into the game, sophomore Chioma Okafor was assisted by junior Laci Lewis for the first goal of the game. Okafor rose up to head the ball into the back of the net.

The header from Okafor was just one of the sophomore’s two goals in the game, the second coming just after the 63rd minute.

“Chioma’s personality is irreplaceable,” head coach Margaret Rodriguez told UCTV after the win. “Her work rate, her speed up top is great. She’s just dangerous and teams can’t sleep on her.”

The sophomore from Blantyre, Malawi has had a stellar start to the 2023 season. Building off a team leading six goals in her freshman season, she’s halfway to that mark with twelve games remaining in the regular season.

Next up in the scoring was senior Chloe Landers who was assisted by freshman Anaya Johnson at the 39:33 mark. Landers put it in the net from Johnson’s pass out of the air.

Freshman stars Johnson and Alayna Taylor added to the scoring frenzy in the second half, bringing it to the eventual final score.

It was a memorable night for Landers, Johnson and Taylor as they all took advantage of the moment and scored their first career goals against the Red Foxes.

Marist goalkeepers Maddy Catalonotti and Kelly Lambertson equally shared minutes on the field, saving two and five shots respectively.

UConn’s goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney did not have to make a save in the contest. Over the last three games, the Huskies defensive pressure has held opponents to four shots while UConn has taken 71 over the same stretch.

“We’re clean in the back,” Rodriguez said. “We’re organized, we’re disciplined, we’re confident and right now we have great communication all across the backline including Mahoney in the net.”

Wednesday was the fourth shutout at home of the early season. UConn has scored nine goals in those shutouts.

The win was the result of the whole team’s effort. In addition to the ten starters, UConn utilized ten substitutes throughout the game to get everyone involved.

All but two reserves recorded at least one shot, two defenders being the only substitutes without one. This depth will prove lethal when championship season rolls around.

In the short history of UConn vs. Marist, UConn now moves to 2-0 all time against the Red Foxes. The first matchup was over 11 years ago on Sept. 5, 2012 where UConn won the contest 3-1.

The Huskies find themselves in sixth place in the Big East women’s soccer standings with plenty of time to move up. Big East play begins at home against Creighton on Thursday, Sept. 21.

UConn remains unbeaten at home this season while still searching for its first win on the road.

UConn looks to extend its winning streak as the Huskies head to New Haven, Connecticut, to face Yale on Sunday, Sept. 10.