Teen dies after being pinned by rolling car during move-in weekend 

Kellen McIntosh, the 16-year-old seriously injured outside of the North Campus Residence Halls on Aug. 27 after being pinned against a building by a rolling vehicle, has died.

McIntosh was helping his sibling, a University of Connecticut student, move into their dorm.

University Deputy Spokesperson Mike Enright said UConn is heartbroken by the tragic incident.

“The UConn community is beyond heartbroken by the tragic loss of this young man. Our thoughts are with his family right now, and we offer them and everyone who knew and loved him our deepest condolences,” Enright said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help with medical and funeral expenses. As of Sept. 8, over $10,000 has already been raised.