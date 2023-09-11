Women’s cross country: Huskies place second at Providence Friar Invitational 

ATTLEBORO, MA.– On Friday, the Huskies battled through historic Sept. temperatures while competing in the Providence Friar Invitational. Connecticut was joined by Stony Brook, New Hampshire and Providence College at Mark Coogan Course in Attleboro, Massachussetts, enduring temperatures as high as 95 degrees.

The Huskies concluded second overall in the team standings with a finish scoring order of No. 2, No. 7, No. 9, No. 11, No. 12, No.13 and No. 14 for a total of 41 points. Junior Chloe Thomas led the Huskies with an impressive 14:03 time in the modified 4K race. UConn also received top ten finishes from the senior tandem Jenna Zydanowicz and Caroline Towle. Zydanowicz ran a 14:28 4K while Towle finished 13 seconds later with a time of 14:41.

Eight Connecticut runners finished before Providence’s seven, but the hosting Friars finished in first place in the final score, winning the event with an order of No. 1, No. 3, No. 5, No. 6, No. 10, No. 15 and No. 18 to finish with 25 points. Stony Brook grabbed third place with a total of 66 points while New Hampshire secured fourth with 118.

With two meets completed early on in the season, UConn has tallied a first place finish in its first meet at the Suffolk Short Classic and a second place finish in its second meet in the Providence Friar Invitational. The Huskies will be looking to move up from its ranking of No. 7 in the regional ranking as their season continues.

Connecticut will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 29 when they compete in the Battle in Beantown in Boston, where they’ll look to continue their hot start to the fall 2023 season.