What to treat yourself to this fall besides the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew 

Photo credit to Caitlin Bensel/The Pioneer Woman

Many people claim fall as their favorite season for a number of reasons. Some people look forward to the pre-Halloween activities, some to the refreshing cool air and others to the new array of fall-themed foods.

Some notorious fan favorites are the pumpkin cream cold brews from Starbucks and Dunkin’ and the odd-sounding but surprisingly delicious pumpkin snacks from Trader Joe’s. But something you may not hear about as much is homemade fall dishes, so let’s go over a few!

For those students with access to a kitchen, I have pulled some simple yet delicious options from the trusty Pioneer Woman.

Macaroni and cheese is a staple college-kid food. Believe it or not, pumpkin spice can be a great addition to this dish. Without the added sugars in famous lattes, pumpkin has a savory flavor that elevates the comfort element and the already creamy texture. To make it a little fancy, the recipe suggests adding a breadcrumb topping for some crunch.

Another great option for those of you with a bigger sweet tooth is apple cinnamon oatmeal. Meal prepping is a huge trend for young adults, perhaps this can be added to your breakfast-prep rotation. This treat can be made in just 15 minutes, perfect for both those who have their life impressively put together and those who are constantly in a rush.

If you want to extend making this dish into greater activity, you could gather a group of friends to pick the apples fresh yourselves. Not only will you get a cozy bowl of oatmeal, but you’ll also get to check off an activity from your fall bucket list.

For those of you without access to a kitchen, don’t worry, I didn’t forget about you. I present a few recipes from College Fashion you can make with your microwave alone.

You may have heard of mug cakes before, but have you ever thought of making a pumpkin pie in a mug? It only calls for six ingredients that can all be found at Price Chopper, and you’ll have the perfect little fall treat in five minutes or less. This final step isn’t necessary, but if you want to solidify the fall feeling, top your pie off with a nice tower of whipped cream.

This next option may sound ridiculous to label as a recipe, but it is nonetheless a delightful fall treat. Plus, it’s a great fall activity idea for you to do with some friends.

Making your own homemade caramel apples is actually much easier than it may seem, and they will taste just as good as the overpriced ones sold at carnivals. Just get yourself a couple of bags of chewy caramel bites to melt and some crunch toppings to finish them off. While a short activity, it is still worthwhile. It’s the little memories that make these college years cheesy and memorable.

Both of the websites I mentioned here have a longer list of recipes in case the ones I listed don’t fit your fancy. Happy cooking and happy fall!