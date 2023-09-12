Women’s Soccer: Huskies fall on the road again at Yale, 1-0 

UConn beat Marist earlier in the week 5 goals to 0 on Wednesday, September 6th. This made their record 3-1-1 before falling to Yale this weekend. Photo by Jess Tusa/The Daily Campus

After coming off its best five-match start since starting the 2016 NCAA Tournament season, the UConn women’s soccer team (3-2-1) fell at Yale University (4-1-1), 1-0.

The two programs met last year, where the Huskies won in Storrs, 2-1. It’s Yale’s first victory against the Huskies since 2017, also a 1-0 final score.

However, Connecticut could not find the back of the net in this one, despite the Bulldogs allowing six goals in their first five matches.

It was the first game back in New Haven at Reese Stadium for forward Giovanna Dionicio, who played 24 career games for Yale.

After a two-goal game against Marist, forward Chioma Okafor led the Huskies with five total shots and three on goal.

It was a very physical game for UConn, as four yellow cards were issued, all during the second half. Forward Cara Jordan received a yellow card at 50:42 , and Okafor received one at 79:39. The other two were by Yale defender Andie Miller at 68:42 and midfielder Regan Lundstedt at 78:53. Connecticut committed seven fouls, while the Bulldogs committed 14.

Yale junior Ellie Rappole scored the match’s only goal at 31:46, leading the team in goals and points at three and seven, respectively. It was her second game-winner of the season. Her goal, which was low right, was assisted by midfielder Chloe Laureano, her first of the season and third point.

UConn had eleven shots on goal, but keeper Marisa Shorrock saved all of them, a season-high for the senior. They outshot the Bulldogs 20-8 and had many more corner kicks, 11-3.

The Huskies had their best chance in the 72nd minute as Jordan went one-on-one with Shorrock, which ended up being the save of the match. The senior goalkeeper was named the Ivy League’s Defensive Player of the Week after her performances this past week. Yale now leads the Ivy League in saves with 31 this season.

Midfielders Sophie McCarthy and Jessica Mazo each had three shots, none on target.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0 against Big East opponents and are currently on a three-match win streak. They will play one more opponent from the conference, facing St. John’s University on the road on Thursday night.

UConn will walk away without a win against an Ivy League opponent, with its first loss coming at Harvard University in late August. The program’s last road win against an Ivy League opponent was in 2016, when they defeated Harvard.

Despite the loss, Okafor and midfielder Lucy Cappadona were named to Monday’s Big East Weekly Honor Roll. Okafor had 11 shots this past week, the most in the conference over that span, while Cappadona is the anchor of a stellar Huskies’ defense.

Connecticut’s non-conference schedule is almost complete, with one more match before Big East play against the University at Buffalo on Saturday at Morrone Stadium.