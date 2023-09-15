Healthy Huskies: Taking care of your mental health as a freshman  

In this week’s Healthy Huskies, author Abigail Bonilla gives advice to freshmen to make sure to prioritize their mental health as newcomers to college. Illustration by Rachel Zimmerman/The Daily Campus

When you are an incoming freshman, navigating your mental health can be difficult. As you make the transition from high school to college, taking care of yourself and your mental wellbeing is an especially important task. College is an incredibly stressful experience. With classes, exams and your social life, it is easy to get caught up in the stress of it all. However, there are steps you can take to help yourself. Below are some tips on how best to care for your own mental health as a freshman at UConn.

Utilize Student Health and Wellness

As a new student at UConn, it can be hard to figure out all the resources available to you as a student. Navigating the health system is hard as is, but as a new student at college, it can be extremely difficult. As a freshman, it is extremely important to learn what resources are available. Student Health and Wellness has a plethora of resources anyone can use. Visit the SHAW website or office to set up an appointment with a therapist or mental health counselor, dietitian or to get connected to mental health and recovery resources on campus.

Attending Social Events

As a freshman, it is incredibly easy to quickly become overwhelmed and isolated on campus. If you do not put yourself out there, you may end up spending more time alone than what is healthy. Luckily, UConn has many social events and activities for you to take part in and to meet people! Check out the Late Night events every weekend and check out UContact to join one of UConn’s many clubs!

Self-Care

One of the most important parts of surviving college life is creating an effective self-care plan. If you do not make time to take care of yourself, burnout and stress will quickly take a hold of you. Start by making time for things you love to do, whether that be reading, seeing friends, working out, etc. Carve out time in your schedule to relax. Make sure you are getting enough sleep and eating a well-rounded diet. Finally, make sure to spend time outside before the weather cools down. By taking care of yourself, you will set yourself up for success.

Time Management

Time management is one of the most important parts of college. Without time management, your life and classes may soon begin to fall apart. One step to get better at time management is to carve out a few hours each day to work on homework. Make to-do lists of assignments and homework that you have to get done every week. I suggest ordering them from most to least pressing; that way you can tackle what needs to be done first. Make note of due dates and invest in a good planner or calendar. That way, you are able to keep your life and time well-organized.

Hopefully with these tips you can navigate your own mental health as you deal with the transition to college. By utilizing SHAW resources and reaching out for help when you need it, you can watch out for yourself. Practicing self care, as well as finding time for social activities is an important piece in putting your best self forward. Finally, working on your time management can help you reduce stress and ace your classes. Good luck Huskies, you got this!