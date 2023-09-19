The University of Connecticut is bringing Rokhaya Diallo to its campus for a talk about racial and gender equality

Photo courtesy Honors Program Events Calendar

The Dodd Center for Human Rights is welcoming Rokhaya Diallo, a French journalist, writer and filmmaker. She will be hosting a discussion, film screening and Q&A session. “Can Black and Brown lives count in a color-blind France?” is the question Diallo will answer in her talk Tuesday, Sept.19, at 3:30 p.m.

Diallo is well-known for her documentaries and books. She has earned internationally-renowned awards, such as a distinction at the European Diversity Awards. Her work focuses on racial and gender equality issues, for which she has produced 10 books. Her latest release, “Don’t Mansplain Me!” was released in 2020 and looks at “male patterns making women invisible in the society,” according to her website.

Diallo’s work seems to resonate with the issue modern society is still experiencing: racism and gender inequality are still obstacles for Black people and women. This is also the case in France and the United States.

Eight news outlets such as the Washington Post, The Guardian and A1 Jazeera have published Diallo’s journalism work.

She is also a film director and has published five movies since 2013. The latest, “Acting While Black: Blackness on French Screens,” was made in 2020 and focuses on the very limited presence of Black actors in French cinema.

Additionally, Diallo is a conference speaker, a TV host and the podcast host of “Kiffe ta race.” She also organizes workshops to “raise the awareness of professionals regarding the dynamics of the themes she specializes in,” according to her website.

A movie screening will follow her talk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McHugh Hall, Room 201. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, she will host an empowerment workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. in McHugh Hall, Room 101.