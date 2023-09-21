Huskies in the Pros: Every UConn football player drafted into the NFL since 2013

Travis Jones (57) plays at a UConn football game. Jones was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. Photo courtesy of UConn Athletics

2013

Dwayne Gratz (Round 3, Pick 2)

Gratz was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Gratz lasted four seasons in the league, playing with the Jaguars and the Rams. The former Connecticut corner played in 43 games, starting in 25 of them, while finishing with 119 career tackles and three interceptions across his four years in the league.

Sio Moore (Round 3, Pick 4)

Moore was drafted two picks after Gratz by the Oakland Raiders in 2013 and lasted four years in the league, playing with the Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardianals. The ex-Husky played 46 games in the league, starting 29 of them, while racking up 164 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson (Round 3, Pick 8)

The third Husky taken in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft played nine seasons in the NFL, finding a home as an impressive special teams player. Wreh-Wilson played with the Titans, Falcons and Buccaneers across his NFL Career.

Trevardo Williams (Round 4, Pick 27)

Williams was the fourth Connecticut player taken in 2013, but struggled to find playing time in his NFL career, appearing in just three games for only one season in the league.

Ryan Griffin (Round 6, Pick 33)

The final Husky taken in the 2013 NFL Draft had the most successful career by a Connecticut tight end in recent memory. Griffin played 10 seasons with the Texans, Jets and Bears while tallying over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns over his NFL career.

2014

Shamar Stephen (Round 7, Pick 5)

After being drafted in the seventh round in 2014, Stephen was able to carve out some very solid service time across his eight-year career. The former Huskies defensive tackle played with the Vikings, Seahawks and Broncos and finished with 207 combined tackles across 115 career games played in.

Yawin Smallwood (Round 7, Pick 29)

One of the final draft selections in 2014, inside linebacker Yawin Smallwood never appeared in an NFL game.

2015

Byron Jones (Round 1, Pick 27)

A record-setting combine performance propelled cornerback Jones to a first round draft selection in 2015. The all-pro corner played seven seasons with the Cowboys and the Dolphins, while earning a second-team all pro selection in 2018. Injuries would lead to Jones’ retirement in 2022, but he left the field with a very solid career, finishing with 103 starts, 335 solo tackles and four interceptions.

Geremy Davis (Round 6, Pick 10)

A dynamic weapon in his time at Connecticut, Davis was drafted in the sixth round of the draft in 2015 by the New York Giants. Davis played five seasons in the league, but started just one game in 2017. His career would end with five catches and 59 yards.

2017

Obi Melifonwu (Round 2, Pick 24)

Melifonwu’s stellar combine performance led to an early round draft selection in 2017, but would struggle to find playing time across his two seasons in the NFL. The ex-Husky safety played with the Raiders and Patriots, appearing in just seven games before being out of the league in 2018.

2018

Folorunso Fatukasi (Round 6, Pick 6)

Fatukasi has come a long way since his late round draft selection in 2018, inking a 3-year/30 million dollar contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The ex-UConn defensive tackle is in his fifth season in the league, taking over the starting defensive tackle spot for Jacksonville in 2023 and has racked up 142 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks during his time in the league.

2020

Matt Peart (Round 3, Pick 35)

The 2020 third round draft selection of the New York Giants is in his fourth season in the league, but has struggled to find playing time and has just six starts in his time at the next level. Peart got injured in week one of 2023 and currently waits for MRI results on his leg.

2022

Travis Jones (Round 3, Pick 12)

The most recent Husky to be selected into the NFL is second-year defensive tackle Jones. In year two with the Baltimore Ravens, Jones has appeared in 17 games, tallying 18 solo tackles and one sack.