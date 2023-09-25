Rapid Fire: What’s the most chaotic bumper sticker you’ve ever seen? 

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.
In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s the most chaotic bumper sticker you’ve ever seen?
Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: Coming out of a grueling retail shift one summer day, my spirits were immediately lifted upon realizing that I was driving behind a sedan plastered in the wildest stickers I’ve ever seen, ranging from “Mobilize the Orcas!” to “Please don’t hit me, I don’t know how insurance works!” But by far the one that stuck with me the most read, capitalization and all, “KEEP HONKING! I ALSO am a GOOSE who is PRETENDING to be HUMAN. Fear not COMRADE our DAY will COME!” Nothing tells you a person’s (or fowl’s) story quite like the back of their car. If you’re out there, eccentric motorist, know you are so dear to me.
Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: I once saw a bumper sticker that said “I hate my ex-wife” with the American flag as the background. To my surprise, there wasn’t a Barstool Sports logo in the corner of it.
Madeline Papcun, Editor-in-Chief: I once saw a bumper sticker that said “Tell your cat I said ‘pspspspsps’” and it was honestly the highlight of my year.
Luke Feeney, Contributor: The best bumper sticker I have ever seen is unquestionably the one with a picture of Ted Cruz smiling with the caption “This man ate my son.” Unfortunately, that sticker still doesn’t truly capture how much Ted Cruz sucks.
Tomas Hinckley, Contributor: One of my best friends has a bumper sticker that says “Ask me about my lobotomy” in big font with a cartoon brain next to it. I’ve never seen anything that compares to that sticker in my life. I love it <3.
Lobotomy-chique is an underrated style in my opinion.