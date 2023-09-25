SUBOG’s Sunset Series: A night of picturesque sunsets, live music and Dairy Bar ice cream 

The annual Sunset Series concerts hosted by SUBOG is taking place at Horsebarn Hill from Sept. 15 through Sept. 27, 2023. Occuring every Thursday night during these three weeks from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the event will be hosting numerous musical guests ranging in all genres. Photo by Skyler Kim/The Daily Campus.

Since their start in 2022, the Student Union Board of Governor’s Sunset Series concerts are the perfect way to wind down after a busy day of classes. Throughout September, the concerts are held near the Towers dorms at UConn. Because of this location, some stunning sunsets can be seen at every concert, which enhances the overall experience as a golden glow is cast over the audience. The gentle rustling of the leaves, the chirping of crickets and the cool evening breeze all become part of the performance, adding another layer of depth to the audience’s immersion.

In addition to feeling one with nature at these concerts, students can simply be in the moment. Friends gather to catch up while strangers can become friends as they bond over a shared love of music by singing along. A sense of unity and camaraderie is felt in the air at these concerts, making them an unforgettable experience. Concertgoers even get to have free Dairy Bar ice cream, a must-try for every UConn student. If they’re lucky, they might get some free UConn merchandise as well.

While these concerts are a wonderful experience for students, they also help emerging artists gain a larger platform. At these concerts, music from a variety of genres can be heard. From indie to rock, there’s something for everyone. Between last year and this year, the performers have consisted of local, student and out-of-state acts. It’s so exciting for both performers and students to be a part of these Sunset Series concerts, as performers might gain new fans while students might discover a new favorite artist at the same time.

To get a better understanding of what the experience is like attending the Sunset Series concerts, Angela Gomes, a third-semester communications major and the Marketing Vice Chair for the Content Committee at SUBOG, said one of her favorite aspects of it is how “it’s like a festival type of event.” The concert series has a Coachella-feel with it being outdoors along with having lawn games by the stage.

Palavi Lawate, a first-semester mechanical engineering major and first-time Sunset Series concertgoer, said, “The Sunset Series concert was a really nice time spent after a busy day. It was a really good cool-down moment for us.” When asked if she would go again, Palavi stated, “I would definitely go back again and I would recommend all my friends to join in if it’s happening again.”

Overall, as someone who went to the past two Sunset Series concerts, it’s an event that shouldn’t be missed. With the combination of live music and the natural beauty of the campus that creates a sense of unity among listeners and performers, these concerts are bound to be a classic UConn tradition that continues to bring people together, create lasting memories and showcase the talent of local musicians. Whether someone is a nature or music lover or simply looking for a fun evening out, the Sunset Series concerts are the event to go to. Make sure not to miss the last show this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.